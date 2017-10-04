NL wild-card preview: D-backs, Rockies reignite their NL West rivalry

It was quite a year in the National League West — so good, in fact, that it sent three teams to the postseason to ultimately vie for one spot in the National League Championship Series.

With the division-champ Los Angeles Dodgers waiting in the National League Division Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play a do-or-die game Wednesday to see whose season lives on.

The wild-card game gets a tad wilder when it’s played between division foes. By nature, the wild-card game is thrilling. It’s equal parts Game 1 and Game 7, but when you put together two teams that played each other 19 times during the regular season, it’s even more of an anything-can-happen situation.

As it stands, we have two teams with explosive offenses, whether we’re talking about Paul Goldschmidt, J.D. Martinez and the D-backs or Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez, Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies. The starting pitching matchup is equally powerful, with two guys – Zack Greinke and Jon Gray — who could potentially dominate.

PARTICULARS

The National League wild-card game will take place Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The D-backs host the game at Chase Field in Phoenix. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

PITCHERS

Greinke (17-7, 3.20 ERA) brings a lot more experience to the NL wild-card game than his counterpart Jon Gray, though Gray (10-4, 3.67) can be just as dynamic as Greinke when he’s on. Both have the ability to turn this into a pitcher’s duel. And both can turn the game into a strikeout fest.

For a good example of what they’re capable of, we only need to look back at the last times each pitcher faced their wild-card opponent. For Greinke that was Sept. 11. The Rockies won the game, but Greinke didn’t figure into the decision. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out six. Gray faced the D-backs the next day. He also pitched seven innings and allowed two runs. He struck out 10 D-backs hitters as the Rockies won 4-2.

Greinke has the big advantage in postseason pedigree, but that’s partially because Gray is making his first postseason appearance. Greinke is 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in nine postseason starts, four of which came recently as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Take away his 2011 postseason games with the Brewers and Greinke has never given up more than three earned runs in a postseason start. And he’s lasted at least six innings in each start.

Both pitchers are capable of racking up the strikeouts, which is something to watch for. Gray struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings this season. Greinke’s number was slightly higher this season at 9.6.

PREVIOUSLY

These two teams know each other well, having met 19 times during the regular season. The D-backs won 11 of those meetings, outscoring the Rockies 101-69. We can look at an even smaller, more recent sample too: The D-backs and Rockies played seven times in September with the D-backs winning five of those.

The first three wins came in Colorado at the start of September, when the D-backs swept a three-game series as part of their 13-game winning streak. The two teams met again later in the month in Arizona, a four-game series that they split two apiece. That might be a tad more encouraging for the Rockies, knowing they won two games at Chase Field just a few weeks ago.

