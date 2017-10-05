NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks hang on in back-and-forth battle over Rockies

PHOENIX – For a good 24 wild-card hours, starters had climbed pitchers’ mounds as the chosen ones, those tasked with lifting their clubs from the regular season into the division series, and what followed was not tidiness, not gallantry, not brilliance, but chaos.

Down went the Twin. Down went the Yankee. Down went the Rockie. And down, lastly, went the Diamondback. And in came the bullpens. And, here, up came a little more chaos.

In an elimination game Wednesday night at Chase Field, after having pitched Zack Greinke and turning in desperation to fellow starter Robbie Ray, and then briefly pulling away on a two-run, seventh-inning triple by Archie Bradley – the first postseason triple ever by a relief pitcher, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies, 11-8, to advance to the National League division series. There, they’ll get Clayton Kershaw and the 104-win Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks won 11 of 19 games against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers had a losing record against just two opponents. The other was eliminated by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

As in the American League wild-card game, in which neither starting pitcher posted well, the NL’s version ran out to a 6-0 Diamondbacks’ lead against Rockies starter Jon Gray. The Rockies returned with four runs in the fourth against Greinke, and were within 6-5 when Bradley, a career .098 hitter batting with two out in the seventh inning, rifled a triple to left-center field that scored two. He retook the mound in the eighth inning and allowed consecutive home runs to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, bringing the Rockies to within 8-7, because this baseball game would require both teams to travel every inch. A.J. Pollock tripled home two runs in the eighth, the last of four triples by the Diamondbacks.