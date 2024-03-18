NL East Preview: Braves division dominance, Phillies continue to challenge

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

In the latest edition of our 2024 MLB divisional previews, the Baseball Bar-B-Cast guys take a look at the NL East, home to the reigning division champion Atlanta Braves and National League MVP Ronald Acuña.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss how the Braves, who have won the division every year since 2018, will look to put last year's embarrassing NLDS loss in their rearview mirror as they try to get back to the World Series. However, they’ll have to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that knocked them out in October, in order to extend their division championship winning streak to a seventh year.

The Phillies have prioritized keeping the majority of their roster the same as last season, as well as re-signing ace Aaron Nola and extending Zack Wheeler. With a pitching staff that fans of the Phillies can be pumped up about, this is a team that is poised to make yet another deep run in October.

We also talk about the New York Mets and if Pete Alonso will still be with the club at the end of the season, if the Miami Marlins making the postseason again this year is achievable and who can be someone that Washington Nationals fans can be excited about.

4:44 - Washington Nationals

14:35 - Miami Marlins

23:24 - New York Mets

36:07 - Philadelphia Phillies

46:54 - Atlanta Braves

