MLB odds 2020: NL East could be a photo finish this year

Despite the Phillies having such a difficult 2020 schedule as outlined by Corey Seidman and generally placed by the sportsbooks as the fourth-best team in the National League East, the gap between first and fourth isn't that far apart if you dive into the numbers set by the oddsmakers.

As displayed below, William Hill Sportsbook lists the Phillies with odds of +330 to win the division ($100 wager pays $330). Those are the fourth-best odds in the division but not far behind the three teams ahead of the Phils.

The only division with odds closer between the projected first- and fourth-place teams is the NL Central.

2020 National League East Winner (William Hill)

Braves +200

Nationals +240

Mets +300

Phillies +330

Marlins +5000









The NL East win totals also give a similar indication that there isn't a large discrepancy between the top four teams in the division. Three wins separate the Braves 34.5 over/under total from the Phillies and Mets, who are both listed at 31.5. It indicates the sportsbooks are thinking the NL East will be a sprint that may come down to a photo finish.

2020 National League East Win Totals (PointsBet New Jersey)

Braves 34.5

Nationals 33.5

Mets 31.5

Phillies 31.5

Marlins 24.5









The Phillies eclipsed that 31.5 win total mark in the first 60 games under former manager Gabe Kapler's watch in each of his two seasons. However, in fairness to first-year manager Joe Girardi, his predecessor didn't have this bear of a schedule staring at him day in and day out. If the odds give us any sign, then how the division shakes out will be must-watch TV and streaming during the back half of this unprecedented summer.

