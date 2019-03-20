NL Central could get even tougher as Brewers enter talks with Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

According to a tweet from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of making a big addition to their already dangerous bullpen.

#Brewers talking to free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, sources tell me and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 20, 2019

In 2018, Kimbrel posted a 2.74 ERA with 96 strikeouts and 42 saves in 47 opportunities. His five wins in ‘18 were also tied for his career-high in a season.

If he officially signs with the Brewers, Kimbrel would join Josh Hader in the pen, who just finished the ‘18 season with 143 strikeouts and the NL Reliever of the Year award.

Kimbrel would also be joining Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress, all of whom posed big problems for the Cubs at one point or another.

The news of Kimbrel and the Brewers being in talks, combined with the recent news that new catcher Yasmani Grandal's contract is structured in a way that will allow him to test the market again in 2020, shows that Milwaukee is extremely serious about trying to repeat as back-to-back NL Central champions.

With just over two weeks until the first Cubs-Brewers regular season game of 2019, it certainly appears that winning the NL Central is going to be an arduous task for the North Siders.