NKU transfer Marques Warrick withdraws from NBA draft, commits to Missouri, per report

Northern Kentucky University transfer guard Marques Warrick, who became the Norse's all-time leading scorer in February, withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft and plans to play for Missouri next season, according to a report Wednesday via Twitter/X from Jon Rothstein.

@MizzouHoops announced in April that Warrick was signing with the Tigers.

On3sports' Joe Tipton reported in April that Mizzou was among five finalists for Warrick, along with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Southern Cal, Penn State and Seton Hall.

Marques Warrick at NKU

Warrick scored 2,246 points in four seasons at NKU, averaging 18.0 points per game in 125 games. In March, Warrick declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.

Warrick has one year of eligibility remaining because of a fifth-year waiver related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warrick, from Lexington, Kentucky, averaged 19.9 points per game last season and was a first-team all-Horizon League selection.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKU transfer Marques Warrick withdraws from draft, commits to Missouri