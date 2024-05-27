NKU players react to playing No. 1 Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Northern Kentucky (35-22) will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee (50-11) in the first round of the NCAA regional in Knoxville.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
When Jalen Brunson looks like Jalen Brunson, the Knicks win; when he doesn’t, they don’t.
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.