NKU men win third straight as Norse honor all-time winningest coaches

Ken Shields looks up at his new banner at Truist Arena. NKU put up banners at Truist Arena for legendary head coaches Ken Shields and Nancy Winstel Jan. 20, 2024.

On a day the Northern Kentucky basketball programs honored their history, the men’s basketball team continued to build momentum in the present with its third-straight victory.

NKU defeated Green Bay 74-52 Saturday night in front of 4,935 fans at Truist Arena to improve to 11-9, 6-3 in the Horizon League.

After the game, the players and coaches posed for pictures with Ken Shields, NKU’s all-time leader in men’s basketball wins with 306. Shields and former NKU women’s basketball coach Nancy Winstel were honored for their careers Saturday by having banners put in the rafters at Truist Arena.

Shields led the Norse to two NCAA Division II national runner-up finishes, and Winstel won two national championships and 636 games overall.

“Let me say how great it was to see such a good crowd come out and honor two NKU legends,” head coach Darrin Horn said. “You're talking about two people that literally put us on the map and are the reason that we're here today, that we have a Division I program and this arena. And I think even more than that, if you know anything about both of them, the impact they've had on people in general, people all over this area in Northern Kentucky. I’m so happy to see them honored in the way that they deserve.”

NKU women’s basketball head coach Camryn Volz talked about Winstel’s legacy after the Norse lost 90-83 to Wright State Saturday.

“Nancy’s a great mentor,” Volz said. “She’s been in my seat before, and so she knows the ups and downs of coaching, and obviously she knows how to win. She is a huge advocate for me and for our program and I can’t say enough how much I appreciate her. Just seeing her in the stands every night and continuing to support us. She loves this place. She never left. And I just think in the world we're living in now, there's a lot to be said for that.”

“It’s really special to me,” Winstel said. “I really appreciate it, it’s wonderful they did this for me. But I do think it's not about me, it's about us. It's about the women's basketball program . . . all the athletes that played here and what they've done. I'm so lucky and so blessed, so many wonderful young ladies. And to be successful. So I'm very thankful for this and very appreciative."

Former NKU women's basketball coach Nancy Winstel looks up at her new banner in Truist Arena. NKU put up banners at Truist Arena for legendary head coaches Ken Shields and Nancy Winstel Jan. 20, 2024.

Defense leads the way

The Norse shut down a Green Bay team that had scored 88 points in a win over Wright State Thursday night.

NKU limited the Phoenix to 35 percent shooting for the game (19-for-54). NKU limited Green Bay to 25 points and 9-of-27 shooting in the first half, then 3-of-16 to start the second half. Meanwhile, NKU shot 54 percent from the floor on offense and committed only five turnovers

GB’s Noah Reynolds, who came into the game averaging nearly 20 points per game and scored 30 against Wright State, scored only nine on 4-of-15 shooting.

Horn compared Reynolds to Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young, whom Horn coached against when he was an assistant coach at Texas.

“He's a terrific offensive player,” Horn said. “He can get his own shot. Even if you do a great job on him, he finds people so well. We just felt like we had to keep him in front and make it as hard for him as we could.”

Norse were more aggressive

NKU refocused on playing aggressive defense and using the team’s length and athleticism. Horn noted how most of the team’s forwards can guard on the perimeter as well as inside, which was a big plus against the Phoenix.

“We’ve been challenging our guys for the last few weeks specifically that we're going to have to defend at a better level than we had,” Horn said. “And to be our best, if we do that, it'll help us offensively as well. And I think we really, really did that tonight.”

Said sophomore L.J. Wells: “That was our goal coming into this game. They’re a very disciplined team and our identity is guarding. So just making things difficult. If and when they might have an open guy, just keep playing. Try to make the next rotation. Being aggressive really helped us be successful tonight.”

Wells playing well in the starting lineup

Wells, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, has become a starter since junior guard Sam Vinson suffered a season-ending knee injury Dec. 21.

Saturday night, Wells had 15 points, his fourth-straight game in double figures and fifth out of six. Wells has averaged eight rebounds in that stretch as well.

Itejere controls the paint

Sophomore Keeyan Itejere, a 6-9 post player who transferred from Marquette, had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and has 12 blocks in that span.

“It started with the coaches being confident because I didn't come in with a lot of minutes under my belt, so just having the confidence just to play even if I'm nervous and just continuing to get that experience,” he said. “I think as I get experience, I just continue to be more and more confident in my game.”

Warrick Watch

NKU senior guard Marques Warrick scored 21 points, giving him 1,972 for his career, fourth in school history. He is eight points away from third place, 35 away from second place, and 94 away from tying Drew McDonald’s all-time mark of 2,066.

Horizon League standings

Coupled with an emphatic 90-72 win over Milwaukee Thursday, the Norse are now one game out of first place in the Horizon League standings. NKU hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Oakland 7-2, 12-8

Green Bay 7-3, 12-9

NKU 6-3, 11-9

Youngstown State 6-3, 14-6

Wright State 5-4, 10-10

Cleveland State 5-4, 12-8

Milwaukee 4-4, 9-10

Robert Morris 4-5, 8-12

Purdue Fort Wayne 4-5, 13-7

IUPUI 2-8, 6-15

Detroit Mercy 0-9, 0-20

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKU men win third straight as Norse honor all-time winningest coaches