NKU basketball dunk, UC lacrosse appear on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays as Norse get big win

Keeyan Itejere helped NKU beat Green Bay for the second time in as many tries this season.

Northern Kentucky university post player Keeyan Itejere cracked the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays Wednesday night.

Itejere, a 6-foot-9 forward, slammed a dunk down off an inbounds pass from the baseline by senior guard Michael Bradley. The basket came with NKU trailing by three in the second half.

The play was ranked No. 4 in the top 10 list. It was one of three highlight-reel dunks by the transfer from Marquette in the second half, including a fast-paced one in transition that could have made the SportsCenter list on its own.

We told y'all there was time to get the name right 😉@KItejere 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗦 𝗜𝗡 at 𝗡𝗢. 𝟰 on 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 after adding his latest poster to the collection 😲@NKUNorse | #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/sm19C2vTNa — NKU Men's Basketball 🏀 (@NKUNorseMBB) February 15, 2024

That's what 𝗪𝗘 𝗗𝗢 😏



𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 out the 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗠𝗦 in Titletown 🧹🧹🧹@NKUNorse | #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/rsFi2O0oqJ — NKU Men's Basketball 🏀 (@NKUNorseMBB) February 15, 2024

Itejere scored 12 points to help the Norse beat Horizon League leader Green Bay (17-10, 12-4) for the second time this season. NKU (14-12, 9-6) won 58-57.

Senior guard Marques Warrick scored a driving layup with five seconds to play, then the Norse fiercely defended a Phoenix shot at the buzzer.

Warrick, who became NKU’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday, struggled all night, with five points on 2-of-12 shooting before hitting the game-winner.

The win pulled the Norse into a tie with Wright State for fourth place in the league standings at 9-6, a game ahead of Cleveland State and Milwaukee. The top five teams get a bye into the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament, with the top four seeds playing at home in that round.

NKU plays at Milwaukee 8 p.m. Saturday then returns home to face Cleveland State Feb. 22.

The University of Cincinnati women’s lacrosse team was featured as the No. 1 play of the night, with the Bearcats on the wrong end of a 14-4 Michigan win Wednesday afternoon on UC’s home field.

Michigan’s Jill Smith scored a goal by shooting behind her back from an acute angle near the net after receiving a pass in transition. Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway, who serves as a color analyst on ESPN+ broadcasts for home UC lacrosse games, correctly predicted it would end up in the top 10.

UC next plays at home 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, against Central Michigan.

This was so insane to see in person. The level of difficulty for this shot is just so hard. Deserving to be on Sports Center top 10!! https://t.co/o2WDyNPs8T — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 14, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKU basketball dunk, UC lacrosse appear on SportsCenter Top 10 plays