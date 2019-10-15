Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry is excited to get back to work.

Harry, the Patriots' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has spent the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury but finally returned to practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The 21-year-old will be eligible to play in Week 9, and he expressed his excitement in his latest social media post.

"Felt great to be out there with the boys. #GodsPlan," he wrote.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responded to his young receiver's post with a simple, encouraging message: "Let's keep it going."

Brady and the Patriots will look to improve to 7-0 on Monday night when they take on the 1-4 New York Jets.

N'Keal Harry's post, Tom Brady's response will fire up Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston