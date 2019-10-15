N'Keal Harry's post, Tom Brady's response will fire up Patriots fans

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry is excited to get back to work.

Harry, the Patriots' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has spent the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury but finally returned to practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The 21-year-old will be eligible to play in Week 9, and he expressed his excitement in his latest social media post.

"Felt great to be out there with the boys. #GodsPlan," he wrote.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responded to his young receiver's post with a simple, encouraging message: "Let's keep it going."

Brady and the Patriots will look to improve to 7-0 on Monday night when they take on the 1-4 New York Jets.

