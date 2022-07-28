N'Keal Harry wants to dominate NFL with Bears after getting fresh start

Harry wants to dominate NFL with Bears after getting fresh start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – N'Keal Harry knew he needed a fresh start. His career in New England fizzled before it even got going, and the former first-round pick was staring straight into the NFL abyss.

That's when the Bears came calling, trading a 2024 seventh-round pick for the 24-year-old receiver. Harry told reporters Wednesday at Halas Hall that he jumped when he heard he had finally escaped Bill Belichick's doghouse at 1 Patriot Place. Why would the Bears, a team in a long rebuild, evoke such emotion? To Harry, it's clear he and the Bears, who are short on proven wide receivers, are a perfect match.

"I got a real chip on my shoulder," Harry said. "I'm looking to come in and do anything I can to help this team win. I feel like I fit very well within the offense, so, you know, I'm ready to go, man.

"I've got a fresh start, so this is Day 2 for me," Harry continued later. "So, this is a reset, a much-needed reset. I'm just excited."

Picked in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry never lived up to his draft slot in New England. He didn't click with Tom Brady during the legend's final season in Foxboro. His 2020 campaign was a struggle due to various issues, and his inability to consistently create separation kept him from becoming a reliable target for rookie Mac Jones last season.

An idealized version of Harry is something the Bears could very much use. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry, at his best, is a contested-catch maven who can help move the chains on third down and be a jump-ball target in the red zone.

That all is, at this point, theoretical. We've never seen that Harry in the NFL.

The receiver who torched PAC-12 defenses at Arizona State never showed up in New England. Harry showed brief flashes of the guy many believed he could be but could never sustain those rare blips and make his way back into Bill Belichick's good graces.

Now, he arrives in Chicago to join an unheralded receiving corps full of guys fighting to keep or earn a place in the NFL.

Darnell Mooney is the Bears' unquestioned No. 1 receiver, but everything after that is up for grabs.

"This is a golden opportunity for all of us. It's just who's going to grab it," Harry said.

Harry claims he's not focused on proving the Patriots wrong. He has blinders on, his attention focused solely on becoming the big-body receiver the Bears are missing with Allen Robinson now in Los Angeles.

It's hard to believe his failed stint in New England won't be in his mind as he tries to resurrect his career in Chicago. It's only human to use those who cast you aside to fuel your attempted comeback elsewhere.

General manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that the Bears believe Harry has "something to prove."

On that point, Harry agrees.

"Just dominance," Harry said." I just want to show how dominant I could be just as a player in the NFL."

The Bears and Harry need each other. That much is clear.

With a receiving corps among the weakest in the NFL, Harry finding the N'Keal Harry that was a star on Saturday nights in Tempe, Ariz., would be a welcome sight for Justin Fields and the Bears.

A year after requesting a trade from New England, Harry's fresh start arrived via phone call from head coach Matt Eberflus. Second chances are common in the NFL. Third and fourth opportunities less so.

This very well could be N'Keal Harry's last real chance to prove he is who many thought he could be.

The Bears' no-risk bet is that a change of scenery will make all the difference for a receiver who couldn't blossom with one of the NFL's great winning machines.

With his fresh start here, it's time to see if that bet will pay off.

