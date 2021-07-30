N'Keal Harry 'very OK' with being a Patriot if trade doesn't happen

Harry speaks for first time since requesting trade from Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry's trade request became public earlier this month and yet the 23-year-old wide receiver remains with the New England Patriots.

How does he feel about that?

"Right now, I'm really not worried about anything trade-wise," Harry said after Friday's training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. "I'm focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field. Going out there, working hard and improving everyday."

If Harry is ultimately not traded, is he OK with being a Patriot?

"I'm a Patriot right now. I'm very OK with being a Patriot," Harry said.

Harry has been a disappointment since the Patriots selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Injury limited him to just seven games as a rookie. He got more of an opportunity in Year 2 and failed to impress, tallying 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Harry has plenty of competition for snaps and targets in the Patriots passing attack entering the 2021 season.

The Patriots were busy in the offseason bolstering their depth at wide receiver and tight end. They signed wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, in addition to tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. Jakobi Meyers also is expected to have a meaningful role in the offense after a strong 2020 campaign.

Harry has a lot to prove in training camp and the preseason not only to impress the Patriots, but also other teams that could be interested in acquiring him via trade.