N'Keal Harry reveals his initial reaction to trade from Patriots to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry is hoping to revive his career with the Chicago Bears after three disappointing seasons with the New England Patriots.

"It really is a fresh start," Harry told reporters Wednesday at Bears training camp. "A much needed fresh start for me."

The 24-year-old wide receiver requested a trade last August, but the Patriots held on to him through the 2021 season and he tallied just 12 receptions for 184 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games.

Harry was dealt to the Bears on July 12 in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

How did Harry react to the trade?

"I was actually asleep and my manager was at my house and he came downstairs," Harry said. "(He) told me I just got traded. When he told me I got traded to the Bears, I was excited. I jumped out of bed. I was just excited, man."

Harry joins a wide receiver depth chart in Chicago that ranks among the worst in the league.

The group is headlined by Darnell Mooney, who had a strong 2021 season with 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. But after Mooney, the talent level in the Bears receiving corps falls off a cliff. The next-best wideouts in Chicago are Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, Equanimeous St. Brown and Harry.

Yikes.

There's not much talent there for young quarterback Justin Fields to work with in the passing attack. Harry turning around his career and enjoying a bounce-back season in 2022 would be a huge benefit for the Bears. They need a pass-catcher besides Mooney to step up and be a reliable target.