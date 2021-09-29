N'Keal Harry returns to Patriots practice before Tom Brady game in Week 4

N'Keal Harry returns to practice before Patriots-Bucs showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense got a boost at practice Wednesday ahead of the team's much-anticipated Week 4 game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Third-year wide receiver N'Keal Harry was on the field taking part in drills for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue at the beginning of September.

It's possible Harry could make his debut when the Patriots host the Bucs at Gillette Stadium this weekend. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Harry struggled to make an impact during his first two seasons with the Patriots after they selected him out of Arizona State with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old wideout had a good 2021 training camp, though, and the Patriots could certainly use him given their struggles in the passing game over the first three weeks of the regular season.

