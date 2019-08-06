Another NFL team is finally getting a first look at N'Keal Harry this week.

And apparently the New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver is making the most of that opportunity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Lions in Allen Park, Mich., on Monday, Detroit's All-Pro cornerback, Darius Slay, shared his initial impression of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry.

"Fifty is big," Slay said, via The Athletic's Nick Underhill. "He's a big boy, man. He's aggressive. He looks like he's gonna be a big tool for them."

Slay means "tool" in a positive way after watching Harry make an impressive diving catch during Monday's practice session. The cornerback's vote of confidence for Harry is notable, considering he's a two-time Pro Bowler who faces elite wide receivers like Davante Adams and Adam Thielen twice per year in the NFC North.

Lions rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye, taken 114 spots behind Harry in the 2019 NFL Draft, also gave Harry a nod after Monday's practice.

"He had some pretty good releases, and you can tell he's learning the offense well with how he tries to get open," Oruwariye, said via Underhill. "He's doing a good job, and he's making plays when it comes to him."

Harry's first real test will come Thursday in the Patriots' preseason opener against Detroit. But it seems the New England locals aren't the only ones high on the rookie wideout.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

N'Keal Harry made quite the impression on Lions Pro Bowler Darius Slay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston