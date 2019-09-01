N'Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski and more Patriots pick new jersey numbers

Now that the 53-man roster has taken shape, the Patriots assigned new jersey numbers to their two rookie receivers and the offensive lineman they acquired in trades last week.

First round pick N'Keal Harry and undrafted free agent Gunner Olszewski wore No. 8 and No. 9 respectively during the preseason, but unfortunately, this isn't college football. Receivers are only allowed to wear numbers between 10-19 and 80-89 in the NFL, so they picked new numbers that were worn by a couple of receivers you'll be familiar with.

Harry gets No. 15, most recently worn by Chris Hogan and most notoriously owned by former backup quarterback Ryan Mallet. Hogan spent three years with the Patriots, winning three AFC title games and two Super Bowls. So 15 definitely has some good omens.

Olszewski's choice of No. 80 should ring some bells as well. Danny Amendola, an undrafted wide receiver in his own right, had a productive career in New England. Over five seasons, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. He signed with the Dolphins before last season and now plays for Matt Patricia and the Lions.

Then you have Russell Bodine, Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor taking their offensive lineman numbers, while Cameron Meredith, who will remain on the PUP list until at least Week 6, went with No. 19.

Jamie Collins, who wore No. 91 when he played on the team his first three-and-a-half seasons as a pro, has yet to pick out a new number. Deatrich Wise currently wears 91, and after making the 53-man roster it appears the number won't be freed up any time soon. However, Collins was seen wearing No. 58 at practice on Sunday.

Jamie Collins looks like he has slipped into No. 58 as he chats with Michael Bennett (77). pic.twitter.com/h6w3u4suyu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2019

