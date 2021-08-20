N'Keal Harry exits Patriots-Eagles preseason game with injury

N'Keal Harry exits Pats-Eagles preseason game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry was forced out of Thursday's preseason game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles due to injury.

In the final seconds of the first half, the Patriots wide receiver landed hard on his shoulder while attempting to catch a deep ball thrown by Mac Jones. He was helped off the field and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

This Mac Jones throw reminded me of what the QB did last week w/ Kristian Wilkerson. Great ball. Tough outcome but impressive execution from Jones. pic.twitter.com/5hTfwLRyOw — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 20, 2021

The severity of Harry's injury currently is unknown. The third-year wideout has stacked some impressive days in training camp, so New England will have its fingers crossed hoping he avoided a serious setback.

The Patriots entered the half down a receiver, but up 19-0. Harry had one catch for 19 yards prior to the injury.