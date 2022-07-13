N'Keal Harry embraces new home with Chicago Bears via Twitter post

N'Keal Harry embraces new home with Chicago Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

N'Keal Harry seems ready to join his new team with the Chicago Bears.

In a recent Twitter post, Harry embraced his trade from the New England Patriots to the Bears with a picture displaying an edit of Harry in a Bears jersey.

"CHICAGOOOO🗣 LET’S GET TO IT😤" Harry captioned the Twitter post.

Harry could certainly use the fresh start to his career. As a former first round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, he recorded just 598 yards and four touchdowns in the three years he served as a Patriot.

He will join a wide receiver group in Chicago that headlines Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown.

His enthusiasm via social media is an attitude Bears fans can certainly get behind if he pans out to be the first-round talent he was expected to be when he was drafted. Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded a measly 2024 seventh-round pick to get him.

Bears training camp starts on July 26 at Halas Hall.

