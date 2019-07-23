N'Keal Harry devastated to find out about Patriots' rookie haircut tradition

N'Keal Harry has found himself in a bit of a dilemma as his first NFL training camp gets underway.

The Patriots' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft wasn't aware of his new team's tradition of giving rookies horrible haircuts. When Kristine Leahy of FOX Sports' "Fair Game" let Harry know about the tradition, his reaction was priceless.

The wideout pleaded for his quarterback Tom Brady not to cut his luscious locks, and he made a pretty solid case to spare his hair.

"Tom, look. Please don't cut my hair, Tom," Harry begged. "It's my confidence, you want me to play better, you might as well keep my hair on the top of my head.

"I'll do anything. If you want me to pay everybody in the locker room, I'll pay you all off."

Harry and his fellow Pats rookies reported to Gillette Stadium for training camp on Monday. The 21-year-old may have to show his veteran teammates the money when they arrive on Thursday if he hopes to keep the hair on his head.

