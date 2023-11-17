NJSIAA football playoffs Week 4 & Thanksgiving Week: Shore Conference schedule, scoreboard
Stay with the Asbury Park Press/APP.com for coverage of this weekend's playoff games and Thanksgiving Week games involving Shore Conference high school football teams — game scores, highlights, photos, videos and more. Follow along here as we provide live game updates:
NJ high school football: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
NJSIAA Public School Group Semifinals
Group 5: Toms River North (10-2) at Cherokee (9-2), 6 p.m.
Group 2: Willingboro (10-2) at Rumson-Fair Haven (7-4), 6 p.m.
NJ high school football: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Non-Public A Semifinal
Donovan Catholic (9-2) at Bergen Catholic (9-1), 1 p.m.
NJ high school football: Nov. 28, 2023
Non-Public B Final
Red Bank Catholic vs. DePaul, 5 p.m. (MetLife Stadium)
NJ high school football: Thanksgiving rivalry games
Saturday, Nov. 18
Neptune (2-6) at Asbury Park (1-7), 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)
Red Bank at Long Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Middletown South at Middletown North, 10:35 a.m.
Manasquan at Wall, 11 a.m.
