NJSIAA football playoffs: Shore Conference predictions for Week 2

The scholastic football season has reached the final month.

Thirteen Shore Conference teams are still alive with a chance to win NJSIAA group championships.

Twelve of those teams will be in action this weekend as the public school playoffs have reached the sectional semifinal stage and the Non-Public playoffs begin with first-round games.

Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 1 in the Asbury Park Press Top 20 and No. 3 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Non-Public Top 10, has a bye as the No. 1 seed in the six-team Non-Public B bracket.

The Shore Conference is assured of two teams in sectional championship games next weekend because of two all-Shore matchups. Brick Memorial will host Long Branch in Central Group 4 and defending Group 5 champion Toms River North will host Freehold Township in Central Group 5.

Here are this week's picks: We went 24-7 last week and are 157-41 on the season. The games get tougher to pick this week.

Jersey Shore football: Weekly predictions

Friday

NJSIAA Public School Sectional Semifinals

Central Group 1

4. Shore (6-3) at 1. Schalick (10-0), 7 p.m.

Shore has played the tougher schedule.

The Blue Devils have played four Group 3 schools, including sectional semifinalists Manasquan and Holmdel, a Non-Public A school in St. John Vianney and just three Group 1 schools.

Schalick has two wins by forfeit and has played seven Group 1 schools and just one Group 3.

If Shore's defense plays the way it did last week in a 14-0 win over Clayton, it definitely can win.

Schalick has run for twice as many yards - 1,571 - as it has thrown for - 768.

Shore, which has won seven sectional championships, is looking to advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2015, when it finished 12-0.

The Pick: Shore

Central Group 2

5. Cinnaminson (9-1) at 1. Point Pleasant Boro (8-1), 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant Boro is at the hurdle it stumbled at last season, when Willingboro recorded a 50-30 win at Al Saner Field in a South Group 2 semifinal.

The Panthers appear to have played a stronger schedule. They have played four Group 4 schools, two Group 3 schools and three Group 2 schools, including Rumson-Fair Haven.

Cinnaminson has played four Group 1 schools and four Group 2 schools. Its only defeat was 13-9 to South Group 3 semifinalist Seneca.

Point Boro's triple option offense, led by senior quarterback Matt Oliphant and senior running back Jake Croce has been hitting on all cylinders in every game except the 24-23 defeat at Manalapan on Oct. 6.

A Point Boro win would enable it to advance to a sectional final for the second time in three seasons. It won South 2 in 2021 for its fourth sectional title.

Cinnaminson has three running backs who have run for 500 yards or more.

The Pick: Point Pleasant Boro

Central Group 3

3. Camden (8-1) at 2. Holmdel (9-0), 7 p.m.

A fascinating matchup between a team that was expected to be a state power - Camden - and a team that has been perhaps the biggest revelation in the Shore this year - Holmdel - begins with the question of Holmdel sophomore quarterback Jack Cannon's status.

Cannon left last week's 21-7 win over Matawan with an undisclosed injury late in the first half and did not return. Holmdel head coach Jeff Rainess declined to comment on Cannon's status for this week.

Camden, ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Public School Top 20, has had a renaissance since Rob Hinson was hired as its head coach in the winter of 2022. The Panthers have gone 18-4 under Hinson, a 1989 Camden graduate. Hinson had previously spent 14 highly-successful seasons as Timber Creek's head coach, where his teams won four sectional championships.

The Panthers' Central Group 3 championship last year was their first since 1976, when it defeated Toms River South in the South Group 4 final.

Camden's only loss was its opener to Lake Taylor (Va.). It has allowed just 39 points since and not more than a touchdown in any of those games.

Holmdel will try to control the ball out of its split back veer alignment and will have to find a way to neutralize Camden's speed on defense.

The Hornets, who recorded six straight shutouts and 27 consecutive scoreless quarters before Matawan scored in the second quarter last week, will also have to neutralize Camden's speed on offense, too.

Camden's offense is balanced. It has rushed for 1,866 yards for an average of 7.9 a carry and thrown for 1,234 for an average of 14.3 a completion. Junior Mahki Brunson has settled in as the quarterback since he became eligible after his transfer from Eastside (Camden).

The Pick: Camden

Central Group 4

6. Long Branch (5-4) at 2. Brick Memorial (10-0), 6 p.m.

Brick Memorial, which is 10-0 for the first time and has tied the school-record for wins set in 2005, when it went 10-2, will ride the legs and arm of senior quarterback Connor Dietz.

Dietz, who is little over 100 yards away from becoming the sixth player in Shore Conference history to rush for 5,000 yards in his career, He has rushed for 1,644 yards and 25 TDs and thrown for 1,140 yards and eight TDs. He became Brick Memorial's career passing leader last week, surpassing Brian Boland. It is the latest page in Brick Memorial's record book that belongs to Dietz.

The Mustangs are averaging 37.6 points a game and are trying to advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2015.

Long Branch is coming off the 13-0 win at Jackson Memorial. It is the second straight season the Green Wave have won a road playoff game. That win came less than a week after a 57-20 defeat at South Group 4 semifinalist Colts Neck.

Senior quarterback Earnest Reevey is back at the position full-time after he sustained a broken thumb on his throwing hand early in the season., Senior running back Davon Craft has been more than productive.

Long Branch is trying to advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2018, when it won the South Group 4 regional championship and its second straight sectional title.

The Pick: Brick Memorial.

Central Group 5

5. Freehold Township (7-3) at 1. Toms River North (8-2), 6 p.m.

Freehold Township recorded the second playoff win its history last week when it rallied from a 13-point third quarter deficit to defeat previously-unbeaten North Brunswick 21-20.

The Patriots will test Toms River North's secondary with junior quarterback Nick Cardone, who has set the school-record for TD passes in a season with 22.

Toms River North, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Public School Top 20, appears to be at full strength with the return of standout senior quarterback Micah Ford, who ran for two TDs and threw for two more last week, in the Mariners' 49-7 win over Southern.

The Mariners' offense, when operating at all cylinders, is tough for most defenses to slow down. Toms River North was also very productive on offense during the time Ford was sidelined, including the last three quarters of the defeat to Red Bank Catholic on Oct. 20.

The Pick: Toms River North

South Group 2

5. Haddon Heights (7-2) at 1. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4), 7 p.m.

The historical advantage goes to Rumson-Fair Haven. The Bulldogs have won seven NJSIAA sectional championships and appeared in 11 sectional championship games - all since 2010. Haddon Heights has appeared in just one sectional championship game in its history.

Rumson-Fair Haven also has played a tough schedule. The Bulldogs have played Red Bank Catholic, the No. 1 seed in the Non-Public B playoffs; Donovan Catholic, the No. 4 seed in the Non-Public A playoffs; Toms River North; Point Pleasant Boro and South Group 5 semifinalist Marlboro

Haddon Heights has played five Group 1 schools and three Group 2 schools.

The Garnets are balanced on offense. They have run for 1,069 yards and thrown for 1,031.

Rumson-Fair Haven junior quarterback Owen O'Toole is one of the Shore's best pure passers.

The Pick: Rumson-Fair Haven

South Group 3

4. Manasquan (5-3) at 1. Delsea (8-1), 7 p.m.

The two programs have combined to win 27 sectional championships - 15 by Delsea.

Delsea, ranked No. 9 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Public School Top 20, is the heavy favorite. The Crusaders are averaging 38.4 points a game. They have also rushed for Delsea has 45 rushing touchdowns and 2,879 yards on the season.

Manasquan, which rallied for a 14-13 win over old playoff rival Somerville last week, has won three straight and allowed just 13 points total in those three games.

The Pick: Delsea

South Group 4

3. Colts Neck (6-3) at 2. Mainland (10-0), 6 p.m.

Colts Neck's chance for an upset probably hinges on its ability to control the ball with senior running back Chris Scully and whether it can limit Mainland's big-play capability.

Scully, who is Colts Neck's all-time leading with 3,685 yards, has rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 TDs on the season. He has run for at least 154 yards in eight games.

More: Shore Conference football: Chris Scully hopes Colts Neck's run goes 'as long as possible'

Mainland, last year's Central Group 4 champion and ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Public School Top 20, is averaging 42.2 points a game. The Mustangs have rushed for 2,412 and are averaging almost eight yards a carry. They have thrown for 978 yards on just 60 completions for an average of over 16 yards a completion.

Both teams have one-sided wins over Manalapan. Colts Neck defeated Manalapan 35-0 on Sept. 14. Mainland defeated Manalapan 56-20 last week.

The Pick: Mainland

South Group 5

3. Marlboro (7-2) at 2. Hillsborough (8-2), 7 p.m.

Marlboro recorded a playoff win for the second straight season last week with a 26-16 win over South Brunswick.

The all-around play of senior running back/linebacker Matt Cassidy sparked the Mustangs last week.

Hillsborough defeated Howell 14-0 last week. Marlboro has a 17-7 win over Howell on Sept. 14.

The Raiders also have a 29-8 win over South Brunswick on Aug. 25. Their defeats are to North 1 Group 4 semifinalist Ridge and to North 2 Group 5 semifinalist Westfield. They have a 14-13 win over North 2 Group 5 top seed Phillipsburg.

Marlboro has a win over Freehold Township.

Hillsborough has rushed for 1,547 yards and thrown for 968 yards.

A Marlboro win would enable it to advance to a sectional final for the first time since 1994, when it won Central Group 4 for its only sectional title.

The Pick: Hillsborough

Saturday

NJSIAA Non-Public A First Round

13. Paramus Catholic (3-7) at 4. Donovan Catholic (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic appears to have gotten an OK draw.

The Griffins are away from most of the traditional powers in this group for two rounds. If they win two games, Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Non-Public Top 10, would be waiting in the quarterfinal.

Paramus Catholic also has loss six straight. Two of those defeats were to Bergen Catholic and Delbarton. Delbarton is ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Non-Public Top 10. Another of those defeats was to St. Peter's Prep, which is the only win on the season for the traditonally powerful Marauders.

Its only win in New Jersey is over Hudson Catholic, which discontinued its season almost two months ago.

The Paladins have allowed an average of 37.8 points in their defeats.

They are more than capable on offense. They have thrown for 1.749 yards and rushed for 1,510 yards.

Donovan Catholic's defeats are 52-28 to St. Joseph (Montvale) - the No. 3 ranked team in the USA TODAY New Jersey Non-Public Top 10 - and 14-7 to Red Bank Catholic last week. The Griffins also have wins over Toms River North, Rumson-Fair Haven, Long Branch and St. Augustine, which is the No. 5 seed and a possible opponent for the winner of this game.

The Pick: Donovan Catholic.

Thursday

NJSIAA Regional Consolation Championship Games

South Group 4

At Deptford High School

Brick (5-5) at Clearview (3-6), 6 p.m.

The Pick: Brick

South Group 3

Ocean (4-5) at Hopewell Valley (7-2), 6 p.m.

The Pick: Hopewell Valley

South Group 1

Keansburg (4-5) at Pennsville (5-4), 5 p.m.

The Pick: Pennsville.

NJSIAA Consolation Games

Highland Park (0-9) at Point Pleasant Beach (2-8), 5 p.m.

The Pick: Point Pleasant Beach

Red Bank (1-6) at Lacey (3-7), 5 p.m.

The Pick: Red Bank

Pinelands (5-4) at Manchester (7-3), 6 p.m.

The Pick: Pinelands

Ocean City (3-6) at Middletown North (5-4), 6 p.m.

The Pick: Middletown North

Hamilton East (3-5) at Wall (2-7), 6 p.m.

The Pick: Wall

Lakewood (2-7) at New Egypt (3-7), 6 p.m.

The Pick: New Egypt

Saturday

NJSIAA Consolation Game

Jackson Liberty (2-7) at Hamilton West (1-8), 2 p.m.

The Pick: Hamilton West

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: NJSIAA playoff Week 2 predictions