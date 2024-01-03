Here is the NJ wrestling Top 20 ahead of big week highlighted by Catholic School Duals

The flip of the calendar to the New Year always means the dual-meet part of the scholastic wrestling season starts to heat up.

The Catholic School Duals on Saturday at Christian Brothers Academy will ring in the New Year with a wrestling blast.

The top three schools in the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association Top 20 - No. 1 St. Joseph (Montvale), No. 2 Delbarton and No. 3 St. Peter's Prep - will be in the Catholic School Duals, as will No. 8 Don Bosco Prep, No. 9. CBA, No. 15 Seton Hall Prep and No. 16 St. Joseph (Metuchen). An always solid St. Augustine team is the eighth team in the tournament.

St. Joseph (Montvale), with Ryan Burton, shown celebrating after he won a 165 pound state tournament bout last season, will be one of the teams in the Catholic School Duals Saturday at Christian Brothers Academy.

CBA head coach Billy Ashnault said St. Joseph will be seeded No. 1, Delbarton No. 2, St. Peter's Prep No. 3 with CBA and Don Bosco seeded No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Ashnault said action will take place on four mats with quarterfinal, semifinal, championship, third place and consolation matches.

If the seeds hold, St. Joseph and Delbarton would meet in the final in a rematch of last season's NJSIAA Non Public A championship match, won by St. Joseph 28-24. Delbarton and St. Peter's Prep would be lined up to meet in one of the semifinals, if the seeds hold.

Earlier in the week, Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 4, will wrestle at St. Peter's Prep Wednesday night and St. Joseph will wrestle at Don Bosco Prep Friday night.

Saturday, Southern, the highest ranked public school at No. 6, will make its annual trip to Mount Olive and take on No. 14 Mount Olive and defending NJSIAA Group 2 champion High Point in a tri meet and Phillipsburg, ranked No. 10, will wrestle at No. 19 Cranford.

The Shore Conference schedule for the week is highlighted by its tournament for individuals - minus wrestlers from the two best teams in the conference, Southern and CBA - Friday night and Saturday at Middletown High School South.

The biggest dual meet results over the holidays was Phillipsburg sweeping a quad involving Mount Olive, No. 16 Delsea and North Hunterdon. Mount Olive went 2-1 in that quad.

Also, Southern, the defending Group 5 state champion, defeated No. 18 Brick Memorial.

Here is this week's NJWWA Top 20 with first place votes in parentheses and voting points.

Beginning next week, the poll will be posted at 5 a.m. each Tuesday during the dual meet season.

NJWWA voting members in alphabetical order: Donald J. Brower (gardenstatehswrestling.com); Frank D'Esposito (shoreconferencewrestling.com); Steven Falk (Asbury Park Press and app.com); Sean Farrell (The Record and NorthJersey.com); Tom McGurk (Courier Post and courierpostonline.com); Andy Mendlowitz (Home News Tribune, Courier News and MyCentralJersey.com); Michael Weilaman (Open Mike and mikeopen.blogspot.com); Brad Wilson (lehighvalleylive.com/The Express Times).

1. St. Joseph (Montvale) (2-0) (8) 160

2. Delbarton (3-2) 152

3. St. Peter’s Prep (2-3) 144

4. Bergen Catholic (1-0) 136

5. Paramus Catholic (1-0) 128

6. Southern (2-0) 120

7. Camden Catholic (1-0) 110

8. Don Bosco Prep (4-0) 106

9. CBA (2-0) 96

10. Phillipsburg (4-0) 88

11. St. John Vianney (1-0) 79

12. Hunterdon Central (5-0) 70

13. Delaware Valley (3-0) 65

14. Mount Olive (5-1) 58

15. Seton Hall Prep (1-0) 44

16. Delsea (1-2) 40

17. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (3-0) 35

18. Brick Memorial (1-1) 20

19. Cranford (2-0) 18

20. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Howell (3-0) 2, Kingsway (3-0) 1, Paulsboro (3-0) 1.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ Wrestling: NJWWA Top 20 ahead of Catholic School Duals