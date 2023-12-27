NJ Transit has schedule changes, offering ‘buy one, get one’ as Rutgers fans head to NYC for the Pinstripe Bowl

With Rutgers football set to take on Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, there are a lot of fans trying to figure out the best way to get to Yankee Stadium for the game. Taking the train to New York City’s Penn Station might be the best option.

And NJ Transit is doing a nice job of trying to make it easy for Rutgers fans to get into New York Penn Station easily, efficiently but also with some savings in their pocket.

From Penn Station, fans can take the B.D and 4 trains to Yankee Stadium.

The schedule for this week on NJ Transit will be different than the usual schedule commuters might know and be accustomed to. According to NJ Transit, “trains will operate on a modified weekday schedule with certain Northeast Corridor morning peak period trains canceled and additional late morning trains operating on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.”

Specifically, trains departing before 9:00 AM will be impacted, which could have an effect for fans heading to Penn Station for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Going to the game in a group? Well, there is the potential to save a nice amount of money in advance with a special deal being run by NJ Transit through the end of the year.

Rutgers football fans (and any commuters) can take advantage of a buy one, get one free promotion. The promotion is for fans purchasing four one-way tickets between the same origin and destination.

The purchase via the app should use the code ‘DASHNJT23’ (take out the apostrophes) to get the savings.

Fans want to keep in mind that Rutgers is hosting a pep rally at 10:00 AM:

Official Tailgate & Pep Rally

10 a.m.

Billy’s Sports Bar

856 River Ave.

Bronx, NY

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire