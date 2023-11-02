NJ high school field hockey: Shore Conference stars from Week 1 of the NJSIAA Tournament

The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference field hockey performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from last week - the first week of the NJSIAA Tournament and the week of the Shore Conference Tournament championship match. All honorees are from either the SCT final or NJSIAA Tournament matches.

More: NJ field hockey: 'It's 1989 again' - Point Pleasant Borough wins SCT

Camryn Johnson, Point Pleasant Boro

Johnson, a junior, converted a penalty stroke with 8:27 remaining in regulation to give the Panthers a 1-0 win over Shore in the Shore Conference Tournament championship match. It was Point Boro's first SCT championship since 1989, when Christie Pearce, now Christie Rampone, was a freshman. It was also the Panthers' second win of the season over Shore and enabled them to avenge defeats to Shore in the last two SCT finals. Johnson also had two goals and an assist in Point Boro's 10-1 win over Jackson Liberty in a NJSIAA South Group 2 first-round match and an assist in the Panthers' 9-0 win over Cedar Creek in a South 2 quarterfinal.

Point Pleasant Boro's Camryn Johnson celebrates after her goal on a penalty stroke gave the Panthers a 1-0 win over Shore in the Shore Conference Tournament match.

Briella Elias, Shore

A sophomore midfielder, Elias had five goals in the Blue Devils' 10-0 win over Butler in a NJSIAA North Group 1 first-round match.

Sylvie Notine, Rumson-Fair Haven

Notine, a junior midfielder, had a hat trick in the Bulldogs' 7-2 win over Hackettstown in a NJSIAA North Group 2 first-round match.

Avery Lassman, Middletown South

A junior forward, Lassman had both of the Eagles' goals in their 2-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in a NJSIAA North Group 2 first-round match.

Katie Parent, Monmouth

Parent, a junior, had three goals in the Falcons' 7-2 win over Glassboro in a NJSIAA South Group 2 first-round match.

Samantha Martinho, Freehold Township

A senior goaltender, Martinho had six saves in the Patriots' 2-1 win over Manalapan in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round match.

Emma Korenthal, Southern

Korenthal, a senior goaltender, stopped 10 shots in the Rams' 3-2 win win over Eastern in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal.

Madison Eollo, Toms River North

A senior forward/midfielder, Eollo had two goals in the Mariners' 6-2 win over Pennsauken in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round match.

Cali Krean, Toms River South

Krean, a senior forward/midfielder, had the game's only goal in Toms River South's 1-0 win over Lacey in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round match.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ field hockey: Shore Conference stars from post season matches