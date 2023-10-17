NJ football rankings: Statewide Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10 as season winds down

After Week 7 of the high school football season, there was some movement in the USA TODAY NETWORK Statewide Public Top 20 and Non-Public Top 10 rankings.

Old Tappan, No. 5 in last week's public rankings, dropped nine spots after being upset by Ramapo. DePaul, No. 6 in last week's non-public rankings, dropped four spots after being upset by Pope John. Those results allowed several teams to move up.

Every week, voters from across the Network will rank the top teams in the state. The rankings will be posted every Tuesday morning.

PUBLIC TOP 20 RANKINGS

20. Weequahic (7-0)

Rashawn Marshall rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians rolled to a 58-2 win over Newark West Side on Friday night. Shahib Abdul intercepted three passes, returning two of them for touchdowns. Weequahic surrendered a safety for its first points allowed all season. The Indians have outscored their opponents by a combined total of 415-2.

Next game: Friday vs. Immaculata (5-1)

19. Rutherford (7-0)

The Bulldogs are one win away from three-peating as NJIC champions thanks to Friday’s 28-20 semifinal victory at Hawthorne. With junior QB Chris Gioia out for the season with a collarbone injury, freshman Myles Balchan came off the bench and threw the go-ahead 22-yard TD pass to senior Ryan Ward.

Next game: Friday at Park Ridge (6-1)

18. Mount Olive (7-1)

Adam DeCristofaro ran for three touchdowns as the Marauders rolled to a 29-0 win over Morris Knolls on Saturday. DeCristofaro finished with 11 carries for 122 yards and his three scores. The Mount Olive defense pitched a shutout and earned a safety on special teams in the third quarter.

Next game: Friday vs. Wayne Valley (4-4)

17. Union City (6-1)

The Soaring Eagles registered their third consecutive shutout and fourth this season with a 49-0 win over Columbia on Friday. They ran for more than 250 yards and seven TDs. Senior Elijah Rose ran for four TDs, and senior Tyler Koffa and juniors Mark Boyd and Jahsiah Espinal each scored in the team's sixth consecutive win.

Next game: Friday at Clifton (3-5)

16. Roxbury (8-0)

Quarterback Anthony Skawinski threw a pair of touchdown passes, rushed for two scores, and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Gaels beat Morristown, 36-14, on Friday night. Morristown got as close as 23-14 at the half before Skawinski's 65-yard pick-six in the fourth that put the game away. It's the first time Roxbury has started a season 8-0 since its lone undefeated season of 8-0-2 back in 1934.

Next game: Friday vs. Livingston (1-7)

15. Northern Highlands (6-2)

The Highlanders did all their scoring in the first half of Friday’s 35-7 victory at Clifton. Junior Nate Johnson threw for 194 yards with TD passes to junior Shane Hanlon and seniors Fred Kanning and George O’Keefe. Senior John Aboussleman returned a blocked punt for a score and 14-0 lead.

Next game: Friday vs. Wayne Hills (1-7)

14. Old Tappan (6-1)

The reigning Group 3 champions’ 12-game winning streak was snapped Friday in a 31-24 loss at unbeaten Ramapo. Junior Alex Orecchio threw for 189 yards and three TDs, two to senior Evan Brooks and one to junior Ronan Malady. Senior Nico Ottomanelli kicked a career-best 50-yard field goal.

Next game: Friday vs. Demarest (1-7)

13. Ramapo (7-0)

Senior Landon De Prima threw for 246 yards and two TDs, and ran for a score, in Friday’s 31-24 victory over Old Tappan. Senior Zach Schnorrbusch caught 11 passes for 192 yards, including a 43-yard TD to provide a 13-10 lead. Schnorrbusch also had two of the team’s five interceptions.

Next game: Friday at Ridgewood (4-3)

12. Phillipsburg (6-1)

The Stateliners earned a methodical 27-6 win over a pesky Union team after a scoreless first quarter. Phillipsburg has won three-straight since losing to Hillsborough, 14-13, on Sept. 24. Jett Genovese threw for 199 yards and three TDs as his team piled up 396 yards of total offense.

Next game: Friday vs. East Brunswick (0-8)

11. Hillsborough (7-1)

The Raiders continue to win close games against good teams. This time it was a 14-7 triumph over Somerville for their fourth-consecutive victory that came down to the fourth quarter. Alex Reiling rushed and threw for a touchdown, and Jackson Jankowicz rambled for 141 yards on 32 carries.

Next game: Friday vs. Westfield (3-4)

10. Ridge (6-1)

It wasn’t easy but Ridge rallied from a 14-9 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Westfield, 34-15, and claim its fifth-straight win. Will Deady finished with 183 rushing yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Next game: Friday vs. Union (4-4)

9. Delsea (6-1)

The Crusaders pounded out 329 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and their defense put together a stellar performance with three takeaways during a 41-6 victory over Hammonton on Friday. Daniel Russo led the ground attack with 149 yards, while Wayne Adair and Zach Maxwell handled the scoring chores. Adair rushed for three touchdowns while Maxwell ran for two.

Next game: Friday vs. St. Joseph Academy (0-8)

8. Westwood (7-0)

The Cardinals’ domination continued with Friday’s 30-7 victory at Lakeland. Senior Robbie Carcich threw for 213 yards, including TD passes to senior Tommy Bussanich and junior Luke Bussanich. Sophomore Steve Klein ran for a score and made eight tackles. Westwood has won every game by more than 20 points.

Next game: Friday vs. Ridgefield Park (2-5)

7. Camden (7-1)

The Panthers pounded out a 41-6 win at Paulsboro, extending their winning streak to seven. Junior Malik Redd caught five passes for 162 yards, senior Judah Anthony rushed for 122 yards, and junior quarterback Mahki Brunson completed 11 of 16 passes for 224 yards. Camden, which piled up 483 yards of total offense in the game, surpassed 2,000 for the season (1,376 rushing and 931 passing)

Next game: Oct. 27 vs. TBD

6. Cherokee (6-1)

Make it four straight wins for Cherokee following a 34-7 triumph at Kingsway. Quarterback Ryan Bender ran 10 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns while Murad Campfield added 71 rushing yards and a score. It was Bender’s third multi-touchdown game on the ground and raised his season rushing season TD total to 11. Since being shut out at St. Augustine, Cherokee has registered 133 points over its winning streak (33.3 ppg).

Next game: Friday vs. Millville (6-1)

5. Mainland (8-0)

The Mustangs’ high-octane offense stayed in high gear during a 49-20 win over Clearview on Friday. Senior Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns, lifting his season rushing TD total to 18, while John Franchini threw for three scores. Mainland has rung up 159 points over its last three games. The team’s 313 total points ranks first in South Jersey and third in the West Jersey Football League behind Notre Dame (376) and Allentown (317).

Next game: Friday at Egg Harbor Township (1-6)

4. Caldwell (7-0)

Louie Anemone threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs outlasted Cedar Grove in a battle of un-beatens, 42-28, on Friday night. Anemone also rushed for 70 yards and another score as Caldwell extended the state's longest active win streak to 35 in a row. The Chiefs forced four interceptions, including a pick by Julian Casale returned 51 yards for a touchdown.

Next game: Friday vs. Mountain Lakes (6-1)

3. Millville (6-1)

All-New Jersey receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught three touchdown passes from Jacob Zamot, and rushed for a fourth score, as the Thunderbolts rolled to a 35-0 win at Ocean City on Friday. Brooks raised his career TD reception total to 38, nine shy of the South Jersey record (47) set by Glassboro’s Terrance Holmes in 2001. Zamot also connected with Ta’Ron Haile for a fourth TD pass and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Next game: Friday at Cherokee (6-1)

2. Toms River North (7-1)

Standout quarterback and Stanford commit Micah ford returned in a limited role and ran for a touchdown in the Mariners' 49-0 win over rival Toms River South. Senior running back Josh Moore had TD runs of 64 and 31 yards, and junior Nasir Jackson returned an interception for a 34 yards for TD in the win.

Next game: Friday vs. Red Bank Catholic (6-1).

1. Passaic Tech (8-0)

The Bulldogs did all their scoring in the first half of Friday’s 35-7 victory over East Orange. Their dominant defense again registered a TD, on senior Jovan Tyrell’s 45-yard interception return. Senior Trashon Dye ran for 140 yards and three TDs. Senior Ma’Kao Taylor threw for 200 yards.

Next game: Thursday at Eastside (Paterson) (3-5)

NON-PUBLIC TOP 10 RANKINGS

10. DePaul (3-4)

The Spartans allowed 24 consecutive mid-game points, then a fourth TD in Friday’s 31-27 loss to Pope John. Sophomore Derek Zammit threw for 147 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to junior Dez Jones for a 7-0 lead. Zammit also ran for three scores, the last of which provided a 27-24 lead.

Next game: Saturday at Delbarton (6-1)

9. Don Bosco (3-4)

The Ironmen enjoyed a second straight win, 21-7, Saturday at Seton Hall Prep. Junior Deven Sisler threw for 128 yards with a 20-yard TD pass to junior Hunter Ditrano-Smith and 34-yard score to junior Julian Zimmermann. Sisler’s 1-yard TD run in the third made it 14-0. Senior Logan Bush ran for 107 yards.

Next game: Friday vs. Paramus Catholic (3-5)

8. St. Augustine (6-2)

The Hermits forced three turnovers and racked up seven sacks en route to their third shutout of the season, a 30-0 home rout over Eastside (Camden). St. Augustine’s fourth win in a row also featured a pair of touchdown runs by Julian Turney and a two TD passes from Ryan Gambill to Paris Platt Jr. Turney rushed 16 times for 139 yards, raising his season rushing total to 859 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Next game: Friday at Lenape (3-5)

7. Pope John (6-2)

Without running back Tylik Hill, the Lions earned a signature victory with a 31-27 win over DePaul on Friday night. Pope John overcame a 14-0 deficit with a pair of Chris Dietrich touchdown passes. Trailing 27-24 late, Tyler Houser's second rushing touchdown of the night put Pope John ahead. The Lions will receive a forfeit against Hudson Catholic next week.

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (5-2)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0)

The Trojans continue to click on both sides of the ball. St. Thomas Aquinas pitched its fifth shutout of the season with a 49-0 win over North Plainfield. Chase Young rushed 10 times for 144 yards and two scores to lead a balanced effort.

Next game: Friday at Edison (3-5)

5. Donovan Catholic (6-1)

Senior quarterback Todd Lambertson scored on a 60-yard touchdown run as the Griffins defeated Red Bank, 41-0. He also threw a TD pass to senior tight end Zaeir Day, and sophomore running back Najee Calhoun ran for two TDs in the win.

Next game: Friday at Middletown South (3-3)

4. Delbarton (6-1)

The Green Wave did not play this week, accepting a forfeit from Hudson Catholic after the Hawks cancelled the remainder of their season. Delbarton now has a win streak of five in a row heading into a clash with DePaul. Delbarton can claim sole possession of the SFC United White division title with a victory.

Next game: Saturday vs. DePaul (3-4)

3. Red Bank Catholic (6-1)

Senior wide receiver Emanuel Ross caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns as the Caseys defeated Howell, 34-14. Junior quarterback Frankie Williams completed 11 of 14 passes for 194 yards and four TDs in the win. Sophomore Daniel Zabora had the other TD reception.

Next game: Friday at Toms River North (7-1)

2. St. Joseph (Montvale) (5-2)

The Green Knights came oh-so-close in Sunday’s 28-23 loss at Bergen Catholic. They outgained the Crusaders, 386-315, senior Yasin Willis ran for 99 yards and three TDs, and senior Patrick Grusser threw for 252 yards. They got down to the BC 26-yard line in the final 30 seconds before a sack ended the game.

Next game: Saturday vs. Seton Hall Prep (2-5)

1. Bergen Catholic (6-1)

The Crusaders’ defense helped hold on for Sunday’s 28-23 win over St. Joseph. Sophomore Jordan Thomas made a diving interception at the 1-yard line in the final minutes, and sophomore Mason Marck had a win-sealing sack in the final seconds. Junior Dominic Campanile threw for 133 yards and two TDs.

Next game: Saturday at St. Peter’s Prep (1-6)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football rankings: Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10 near season end