NJ football rankings: Statewide Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10 heading into a busy week

After Week 4 of the high school football season, two new teams joined the USA TODAY NETWORK Statewide Public Top 20 and Non-Public Top 10 rankings.

Hillsborough rejoined the Statewide Public Top 20 after beating Hillsborough, and Roxbury is making its first appearance. There was also some shuffling of the same 10 teams in the Statewide Non-Public Top 10.

There will be two games this week that match up teams ranked in the top five of the Non-Public Top 10, as well as two games between teams ranked in the Public Top 20.

Every week, voters from across the Network will rank the top teams in the state. The rankings will be posted every Tuesday morning.

PUBLIC TOP 20 RANKINGS

20. Roxbury (5-0)

Anthony Skawinski and Matt Rattay each had one-yard touchdown runs as the Gaels defeated previously-unbeaten Warren Hills, 14-7, on Friday night. Roxbury's defense came in clutch with four turnovers, including three interceptions by Colin Richter. The Gaels seek a victory next week to start 6-0 start for the first time since 2015.

Next game: Friday at Mount Olive (5-0)

19. Union City (3-1)

The Soaring Eagles rushed for more than 300 yards and five TDs in a 53-6 win over Bayonne. Senior Elijah Rose ran for 125 yards and three TDs. Junior Mark Boyd and junior Ja’Zaire Aurelus ran for TDs, and Boyd returned a kickoff for a score. Senior Marc Molina threw a TD pass to senior Damian Rosario.

Next game: Saturday at Irvington (2-3)

18. Ramapo (4-0)

The Green Raiders produced their third consecutive shutout, 48-0, over Hackensack. Junior Mason Shifar had seven tackles, and junior Charlie Wingfield and senior James Magerko had five tackles apiece. Senior Landon DePrima threw for 278 yards and four TDs, including two to senior Brandon Del Valle.

Next game: Friday at Northern Highlands (4-1)

17. Phillipsburg (3-1)

The Stateliners lost their first regular season game since 2021, falling 14-13 to Hillsborough at the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers. John Wargo’s 21-yard touchdown run with 4:52 left in regulation cut Phillipsburg’s deficit to 14-13, but an attempted conversion pass fell incomplete.

Next game: Friday vs. Hunterdon Central (4-1)

16. Hillsborough (4-1)

The Raiders topped state-ranked Phillipsburg, 14-13, at the Rumble on the Raritan held at Rutgers. Hillsborough scored the first two touchdowns and led 14-7 at halftime. Jackson Jankowicz rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 18 carries and a score, and Shayne Powell added a rushing TD.

Next game: Friday at Union (4-1)

15. Ridge (3-1)

The Red Devils led undefeated Hunterdon Central by seven points at halftime, but surged in the second half to win 41-13. Senior quarterback Ryan Olivo finished 8-of-12 for 255 yards and four touchdown passes, and added a 2-yard running score.

Next game: Friday vs. Bridgewater-Raritan (1-4)

14. Mount Olive (5-0)

Tyler Cumming rushed 24 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns as the Marauders held off West Orange, 35-27 on Friday. Jack Mullery caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Mount Olive a 27-21 lead it would not relinquish. The Marauders 5-0 record marks their best start to a season in more than 20 years.

Next game: Friday vs. Roxbury (5-0)

13. Delsea (3-1)

The Crusaders rushed for 369 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 41-13 home win over rival Kingsway on Friday. Wayne Adair ran for three touchdowns but it was Daniel Russo’s 155 rushing yards that led the team. Russo, Zach Maxwell and Jose Berrios all scored TDs for Delsea, which has won two straight and scored 76 points over that stretch.

Next game: Friday at Burlington Township (2-3)

12. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-2)

Junior quarterback Owen O'Toole threw a 5-yard TD pass to senior receiver Nick Rigby with five seconds left in the first half to cap a 16-play, 91-yard drive for the Bulldogs in a 34-6 defeat to Red Bank Catholic. A game with major implications in the South Group 2 power-point picture is up next.

Next game: Friday at Point Pleasant Boro (4-0)

11. Winslow (4-1)

The Eagles ran their winning streak to four with a 27-14 road win over Shawnee. Junior Deante Ruffin made his Winslow debut, running for two scores and throwing for another. He missed the first 30 days of the season following his transfer from Camden. The junior, who began his scholastic career at West Deptford as a freshman, became the first player in South Jersey history to throw a TD pass for three different schools.

Next game: Friday at Ocean City (1-3)

10. Northern Highlands (4-1)

The Highlanders’ defense came up big for the second consecutive week in a 14-7 victory over Pascack Valley. Junior Nate Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 24-yard TD pass to senior Fred Kanning for a 14-0 halftime lead for the defending North Group 4 regional champions.

Next game: Friday vs. Ramapo (4-0)

9. Westwood (5-0)

The Cardinals registered their third shutout in four games, 35-0, over previously-unbeaten Mahwah. Senior Aidan Carrazana returned an interception 47 yards for a TD, and junior Aidan Dugan made eight tackles. Senior Robbie Carcich threw for 126 yards and two TDs and ran for score.

Next game: Friday vs. Ramsey (2-3)

8. Camden (4-1)

The Panthers earned their fourth straight victory, 28-6, over Camden Catholic at Saturday’s Rumble on the Raritan. Sophomore Christian Braxton rushed for more than 200 yards to spark the offense, and Terron Lloyd returned a kickoff for a touchdown – his second special-teams score this year. Camden has allowed only 19 points combined over its last four games.

Next game: Saturday vs. Haddon Heights (3-1)

7. Cherokee (3-1)

After facing four straight South Jersey-ranked opponents to start the season, Cherokee enjoyed its bye week. The Chiefs' defense has allowed 10 points over the last three games, and just 29 for the entire season. The squad has forced nine takeaways, including seven interceptions, to go along with two fumble recoveries for touchdowns by Leo Bluestein and Luke Brown.

Next game: Friday vs. Williamstown (0-5)

6. Mainland (5-0)

The Mustangs put together a 14-play, 91-yard drive to score the decisive touchdown with 23 seconds left in regulation as they remained unbeaten with a 14-7 win at Hammonton. Stephen Ordille ran for a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner from the 3-yard line. Ordille has rushed for 10 touchdowns in five games, including seven TDs over the last two weeks.

Next game: Friday vs. Bridgeton (0-5)

5. Old Tappan (4-0)

The defending Group 3 champions earned their first shutout of the season, 48-0, over Bergenfield. Junior Alex Orecchio threw two TD passes to senior Evan Brooks and one to senior Michael Micelli. Orecchio, junior Nick Rossi and Devyn Radoian each ran for scores. The Golden Knights have outscored foes, 149-26.

Next game: Friday vs. River Dell (1-3)

4. Caldwell (4-0)

The Chiefs have now won 32 straight games after slipping past rival West Essex, 21-14, on Friday night. Joey Marinello rushed 21 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Gruzas and Michael Mignone each had a sack and an interception for Caldwell, which has not allowed more than 14 points in 14 straight games.

Next game: vs. Hanover Park (4-0)

3. Millville (3-1)

The Thunderbolts enjoyed a bye week and are getting revved up to play their first game on their new artificial turf surface at refurbished Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field. Millville has won three straight and is 12-1 over its last 13 games dating back to last season. The team owns an 11-game winning streak at Wheaton Field, where it hasn’t lost since 2021.

Next game: Friday vs. Lenape (2-3)

2. Toms River North (4-1)

Senior Jeremiah Pruitt scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 win over Middletown South. Pruitt also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback T.J. Valerio in the second quarter, and threw a 2-point conversion to pass to Anthony Rodriguez. The Mariners were still without standout quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford due to a lower leg injury.

Next game: Friday at Southern (3-2)

1. Passaic Tech

The Bulldogs relied on their standout defense to fight off nemesis Ridgewood, 9-3. Senior Efrain Sanchez kicked a 27-yard field goal and senior Cashmere Jones scored on an 8-yard run. Senior Trashon Dye made 14 tackles, and his twin brother, Travon, and senior Kaiden Rex made 10 tackles apiece.

Next game: Friday vs. Columbia (3-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES (listed alphabetically): Middletown South (2-2), Rutherford (4-0)

NON-PUBLIC TOP 10 RANKINGS

10. Don Bosco (1-4)

The Ironmen concluded an extremely difficult three-game stretch with a 38-15 loss to Bergen Catholic. They moved the ball for 290 yards, including 160 passing. Senior Logan Bush rushed for 79 yards, including a 13-yard score. Sophomore Colin Brennan closed the scoring with an 11-yard TD run.

Next game: Friday vs. St. Peter’s Prep (0-5)

9. St. Augustine (3-2)

The Hermits posted their second shutout in three weeks, silencing rival Holy Spirit, 14-0, on Friday. St. Augustine’s defense held the Spartans to 156 yards, including just 19 on the ground. The unit also produced three sacks and a pair of interceptions. Julian Turney accounted for both of St. Augustine’s touchdowns, running for a score in the second and fourth quarters.

Next game: Friday vs. Shawnee (3-2)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)

The Trojans continue to roll in facets after beating Cranford, 38-0, for their third shutout of the season. Christian Magliacano made 20 tackles and returned an interception 25 yards for a score, and Roman Blanks threw three touchdowns (11-of-14 for 144 yards).

Next game: Saturday at Hillside (3-1)

7. Pope John (4-1)

The Lions got back in the win column with a 28-17 victory over Episcopal Academy (Pennsylvania) on Saturday. Pope John scored on a pair of touchdown runs, as well as a safety defensively, to take a 16-3 lead into the halftime break. The Lions' four wins so far match the total from all of last season. The next victory will give the Lions their highest win total since the 2017 season.

Next game: Friday at Immaculata (4-0)

6. Delbarton (3-1)

Brock Dandridge rushed for three touchdowns, including a pair of second-quarter scores, in a 39-7 win over Clifton on Friday night. The Green Wave rushed for five total touchdowns in the victory and earned a first-quarter safety on defense. The Green Wave has not lost to a public school since losing to Camden Eastside back in 2019.

Next game: Saturday vs. Paramus Catholic (3-2)

5. DePaul (2-2)

Junior Nolan James ran for 214 yards and scored four TDs as the reigning Non-Public B champions defeated Paramus Catholic, 28-12. Sophomore Derek Zammit went 14-for-16 for 76 yards, including a 6-yard score to James. The defense allowed its fewest points of the season.

Next game: Saturday at Bergen Catholic (2-2)

4. Donovan Catholic (4-0)

Michael Thomas III had a 93-yard TD run and a 79-yard TD reception, and accounted for almost 200 yards of total offense as the Griffins defeated Wall, 35-0. Sophomore running back Najee Calhoun had TD runs of 37 and 80 yards, and senior quarterback Todd Lambertston threw a TD pass to Zaeir Day.

Next game: Saturday at No. 2. St. Joseph (Montvale) (4-1)

3. Red Bank Catholic (3-1)

Senior wide receiver Emanuel Ross scored first-half TDs on a 21-yard screen pass and a 13-yard fade pattern from junior quarterback Frankie Williams as the Caseys' beat Rumson-Fair Haven, 34-6. Senior running back Luke Wassef scored on runs of 17 and 11 yards, and senior linebacker Davin Brewton had a 28-yard interception return for a TD.

Next game: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (1-3)

2. St. Joseph (Montvale) (4-1)

The Green Knights rushed for more than 300 yards and scored six TDs, and amassed more than 500 total yards, in a 40-28 win over St. Peter’s Prep. Senior Yasin Willis rushed for 62 yards and two scores. Seniors Patrick Grusser and Terrance Sumter, junior John Forster and sophomore Nicholas Huliev also ran for scores.

Next game: Saturday vs. Donovan Catholic (4-0)

1. Bergen Catholic (4-1)

The two-time defending Non-Public A champions remain No. 1 thanks to a 38-15 win at Don Bosco. Junior Dominic Campanile threw for 219 yards, with TD passes to junior Quincy Porter, sophomore Dante Kain and senior Luca Cuttita. Senior Kaj Sanders and junior Mijahid Russell each ran for scores.

Next game: Saturday vs. DePaul (2-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES (listed alphabetically): Paramus Catholic (3-2)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football rankings: Statewide Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10