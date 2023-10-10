NJ football rankings: Statewide update ahead of No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown

After Week 6 of the high school football season, two small-school teams joined the USA TODAY NETWORK Statewide Public Top 20 rankings.

The Statewide Non-Public Top 10 rankings mostly stayed the same, but No. 1 Bergen Catholic will host No. 2 St. Joseph (Montvale) in this week's marquee game.

Every week, voters from across the Network will rank the top teams in the state. The rankings will be posted every Tuesday morning.

PUBLIC TOP 20 RANKINGS

20. Weequahic (6-0)

The highest scoring team in the Super Football Conference is also the only team in New Jersey yet to allow a point. The Indians have now won their games by a combined 357-0 after a 63-0 win over Boonton on Friday. Senior Rashawn Marshall rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and caught two passes for 90 yards and another score. Weequahic has scored at least 42 points in each victory.

Next game: Saturday at Newark West Side (0-6)

19. Rutherford (6-0)

The Bulldogs’ 21-0 victory over Pompton Lakes on Saturday marked their first shutout of the season. Junior Chris Gioia threw for 129 yards, including a 59-yard score to senior Ryan Ward, and he ran for 154 yards. Senior Luke Cerulli made 13 tackles, senior Chris Lora 12, senior Matt Scheibe 10 and junior Nick Lora nine.

Next game: Friday at Hawthorne (5-1)

18. Mount Olive (6-1)

Tyler Cumming rushed 26 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns as the Marauders beat Sparta, 51-28, on Friday night. Quarterback Jake Asbury threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 104 yards and another score. Adam Dechristofaro rushed seven times for 89 yards and two more rushing touchdowns for Mount Olive.

Next game: Saturday at Morris Knolls (3-2)

17. Union City (5-1)

The Soaring Eagles’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Saturday was their third shutout and fifth consecutive win since losing their opener to top-ranked Passaic Tech by a 13-6 score. Senior Denzel Chavis returned an interception 85 yards for a TD in Saturday's win. Senior Elijah Rose rushed for 177 yards and two TDs and senior Tyler Koffa scored twice.

Next game: Friday vs. Columbia (4-2)

16. Roxbury (7-0)

Jahmani Miller rushed for 159 yards as the Gaels beat Chatham on Friday, 24-6. Quarterback Anthony Skawinski rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns as Roxbury clinched the SFC Liberty White division title. The Gaels are now atop the North Group 4 UPR standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

Next game: Friday at Morristown (4-3)

15. Northern Highlands (5-2)

The reigning North Group 4 regional champions registered their first shutout with Friday’s 35-0 victory over Hackensack. Junior Nate Johnson completed 18 of 24 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Gavin Soares had nine tackles, two for losses, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Next game: Friday at Clifton (3-4)

14. Ramapo (6-0)

The Green Raiders collected their fourth shutout with Friday’s 40-0 victory over River Dell. Senior Landon De Prima threw for 336 yards and six TDs, with senior Zach Schnorrbusch catching seven passes for 202 yards and four scores. Twenty Green Raiders contributed at least one tackle.

Next game: Friday vs. Old Tappan (6-0)

13. Phillipsburg (5-1)

The Stateliners rolled to a methodical 42-19 win over Bridgewater-Raritan. Phillipsburg piled up 503 yards of total offense with 20 first downs. John Wargo rushed for 117 yards (10 yards per carry) and two scores.

Next game: Friday vs. Union (4-3)

12. Hillsborough (6-1)

The Raiders showed their resiliency by rallying with 13 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime en route to a 19-13 win over Hunterdon Central. Alex Reiling thew a 25-yard touchdown pass to Roberto Santiago in the second overtime to complete the comeback.

Next game: Friday vs. Somerville (4-3)

11. Ridge (5-1)

The Red Devils captured their fourth-straight win with a 35-0 victory over South Brunswick, the Big Central Conference National Gold Division champions. Ryan Turner and Will Deady each rushed for more than 100 yards as Ridge led 28-0 at halftime.

Next game: Saturday at Westfield (3-3)

10. Delsea (5-1)

The Crusaders hit the 50-point mark for the first time this season and ran their winning streak to four with a 50-14 win at Cedar Creek on Saturday. Delsea raised its season point total to 213, an average of 35.5 points per game. The 50 points were the most in a game for the Crusaders since 2020.

Next game: Friday vs. Hammonton (4-3)

9. Westwood (6-0)

The defending North 1, Group 2 champions are coming off a bye week. The Cardinals have three shutouts this season and have outscored opponents, 218-26. Senior Robbie Carcich has thrown for 985 yards and 12 TDs, and rushed for 414 yards and six scores. Sophomore Steve Klein has been a two-way standout.

Next game: Friday at Lakeland (5-2)

8. Camden (6-1)

The Panthers turned up the heat on the defensive since of the ball as Richard “Wink” James’ three-sack performance highlighted a 20-7 home win over previously-unbeaten Haddonfield. Camden extended its winning streak to six as it scored the final 20 points of the game. Mahki Brunson rushed for a touchdown and threw for another score to Malik Redd-Hubbard as Camden took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

Next game: Saturday at Paulsboro (0-6)

7. Cherokee (5-1)

Make it three straight shutouts for the Cherokee defense, which blanked district rival Lenape, 42-0. Austin Lenart recovered two fumbles, returning one for a score, and Teddy Skversky also pounced on a fumble. Cherokee’s defense has produced 14 takeaways (seven interceptions, seven fumble recoveries) and three scores off those turnovers. Cherokee hasn’t allowed a point over its last 15 quarters of play.

Next game: Friday at Kingsway (5-2)

6. Mainland (7-0)

Jamie Tyson’s pick-6 highlighted another impressive performance by the Mustangs’ defense during a 44-0 rout at Absegami. Mainland has posted back-to-back shutouts and hasn’t allowed a score in its last nine quarters of play. It’s the squad’s fourth shutout of the season, the most in a one campaign since 2008, when the Mustangs went 12-0. Stephen Ordille rushed for three touchdowns, his fourth straight week with multiple TD runs.

Next game: Friday vs. Clearview (2-4)

5. Old Tappan (6-0)

The reigning Group 3 champions posted their third straight shutout, 47-0, over Eastside on Thursday. Junior Nick Rossi ran for 110 yards and two TDs, and junior Alex Orecchio threw for 92 yards and two scores. Senior Dennis Delaney made six tackles and senior Tim Rutigliano had five tackles and three passes defensed.

Next game: Friday at Ramapo (6-0)

4. Caldwell (6-0)

Nick Mignone threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another as the Chiefs won their 34th consecutive game, 42-7 over Madison on Saturday. Caldwell grabbed the lead seconds into the game with a 72-yard return touchdown by Jake Gruzas on the opening kickoff. Joey Marinello added a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Chiefs, who have not lost since Nov. 6, 2020 to Cedar Grove.

Next game: Friday at Cedar Grove (7-0)

3. Millville (5-1)

Jacob Zamot fired four touchdown passes to power the Thunderbolts to a 38-14 home win over Shawnee, extending their winning streak to five games. Zamot, who threw a TD pass in each of his first four games in 2023, doubled his season total in game No. 6. Two of his scoring throws went to junior Lotzeir Brooks, and he also connected with Ta’Ron Haile and Xavier McBride on scoring strikes.

Next game: Friday at Ocean City (2-4)

2. Toms River North (6-1)

Junior quarterback T.J. Valerio threw a 43-yard TD pass to senior receiver Jeremiah Pruitt, and ran for a score, as the Mariners beat Wall, 49-0, while playing without standout quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford for the third straight week. Senior Tareq Council returned a punt 77 yards for a TD, senior running back Josh Moore had two TD runs and junior Mekai Morse had a TD run in the win.

Next game: Friday vs. Toms River South (5-1)

1. Passaic Tech (7-0)

The reigning North Group 5 regional champions defeated county rival Clifton on Friday, 33-10. Senior Ma’Kao Taylor threw for 100 yards, with TD passes to Owen Juskiewicz and fellow senior Cashmere Jones, to help open a 26-3 halftime lead. Senior Trashon Dye ran for two TDs and made 10 tackles.

Next game: Friday vs. East Orange (1-5)

NON-PUBLIC TOP 10 RANKINGS

10. Don Bosco (2-4)

The Ironmen are coming off a bye week. Senior Logan Bush leads a balanced attack and has rushed for 344 yards and five TDs. Junior Deven Sisler has thrown for 630 yards and three TDs, and senior Bobby Mays has 24 catches for 278 yards and two scores.

Next game: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (2-4)

9. St. Augustine (5-2)

The Hermits racked up 266 yards on the ground during a 38-6 win over Williamstown. Julian Turney rushed for 121 yards and two scores while Ryan Gambill, Tristan McLeer and Roman Coney also contributed TD runs. Head coach Pete Lancetta earned his program-record 43rd victory, surpassing Mark Reardon’s old mark of 42. Lancetta also is the winningest head coach in Hammonton history, where he owned a 215-64-2 mark.

Next game: Friday vs. Eastside (4-2)

8. Pope John (5-2)

The Lions suffered a setback at home, a 30-6 defeat against Delbarton on Saturday. The Lions' lone points came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter, returned 12 yards by Tyler Houser. It's the first loss to an in-state foe for Pope John since losing to Seton Hall Prep in last year's Non-Public A state playoffs, and the team's first home loss in nearly one calendar year.

Next game: Friday at DePaul (3-3)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-0)

The Trojans led Rahway 10-7 at halftime before pulling away to win 31-7. Christian Magliacano had 20 tackles and scored twice, via a 60-yard catch and a 12-yard run.

Next game: Friday vs. North Plainfield (1-6)

6. DePaul (3-3)

The Spartans are coming off a forfeit win over Hudson Catholic, which canceled the remainder of its season after blowout losses to Paramus Catholic and Long Island Lutheran. Sophomore Derek Zammit has thrown for 888 yards and 10 TDs. Junior Nolan James has rushed for 637 yards and five scores.

Next game: Friday vs. Pope John (5-2)

5. Donovan Catholic (5-1)

Sophomore running back Najee Calhoun carried the ball 25 times for 135 yards and two TDs as the Griffins defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 28-9. Junior Michael Thomas III ran for two TDs and 61 yards on six carries.

Next game: Friday vs. Red Bank (1-4)

4. Delbarton (5-1)

Ryan Trafford rushed 25 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Wave rolled Pope John, 30-6, on Saturday. Delbarton forced three interceptions and blocked a field goal en route to their fourth straight win. Delbarton will accept a forfeit from Hudson Catholic next week before hosting DePaul.

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. DePaul (3-3)

3. Red Bank Catholic (5-1)

Junior quarterback Frankie Williams threw for 157 yards with two TD passes to senior tight end Luke Krzykowski as the Caseys defeated Middletown South 25-14. Williams also found sophomore Daniel Zabora for a score, and junior running back Matt Lonczak ran for 92 yards and a TD.

Next game: Friday vs. Howell (2-4)

2. St. Joseph (Montvale) (5-1)

The Green Knights are coming off a bye week and face their toughest test to date when they head to Bergen Catholic on Saturday. Senior Patrick Grusser has thrown for 1,266 yards and nine TDs. Senior Yasin Willis has rushed for 486 yards and seven scores. Senior Ricky Anastasi leads a balanced defense.

Next game: Saturday at Bergen Catholic (5-1)

1. Bergen Catholic (5-1)

The Crusaders are coming off a bye week. The two-time defending Non-Public A champions have won their last 11 games against Garden State opponents. Junior Dominic Campanile, the coach’s son, has thrown for 1,120 yards and 16 TDs. Junior Quincy Porter has 26 catches for 538 yards and 11 scores.

Next game: Saturday vs. St. Joseph (Montvale) (5-1)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football rankings: Statewide update before Bergen Catholic - SJR