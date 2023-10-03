NJ football rankings: Big games shake up Statewide Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10

After Week 5 of the high school football season, one new team joined the USA TODAY NETWORK Statewide Public Top 20 and Non-Public Top 10 rankings.

Point Pleasant Boro was the lone newcomer after knocking off Rumson-Fair Haven, but other big games also impacted the rankings. Ramapo moved up four spots in the Public Top 20 after rallying to beat Northern Highlands, and Delbarton moved up two spots in the Non-Public Top 10 after blowing out Paramus Catholic

Every week, voters from across the Network will rank the top teams in the state. The rankings will be posted every Tuesday morning.

PUBLIC TOP 20 RANKINGS

20. Point Pleasant Boro (5-0)

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant accounted for 300 yards of total offense and four TDs as the Panthers accumulated 516 yards of total offense and scored on six of their nine possessions in a 42-28 win over then-No. 12 Rumson-Fair Haven. Senior running back Jake Croce ran for 202 yards and two TDs on 21 carries as Oliphant ran for 144 yards on 18 carries, including a 40-yard TD run.

Next game: Friday at Manalapan (2-4)

19. Mount Olive (5-1)

Tyler Cumming rushed for 85 yards in slick conditions, but it wasn't enough as the Marauders fell to Roxbury, 10-7, on Friday night. Jake Asbury's 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter tied the game 7-7, but a costly fumble on a fourth down in the red zone in the final minute prevented Mount Olive from tying the game or taking the lead.

Next game: Friday at Sparta (1-4)

18. Union City (4-1)

The Soaring Eagles posted their second shutout and fourth consecutive win, 7-0 over Irvington. Senior Elijah Rose rushed for 86 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the third. Junior Jeremiah Hayes had seven tackles and an interception and Rose had seven tackles. Senior Denzel Chavis and junior Omar Tillman had six tackles apiece.

Next game: Saturday at Lincoln (4-1)

17. Roxbury (6-0)

The Gaels forced three turnovers, including a fumble in the final minute, to preserve a 10-7 win over Mount Olive on Friday night. Matt Rattay's 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Roxbury a 7-0 lead at the half. Gunnar Hilsinger's 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made the difference as Roxbury clinched the SFC Liberty White title.

Next game: Friday vs. Chatham (2-4)

16. Northern Highlands (4-2)

The Highlanders lost Friday to Ramapo, 34-33, after leading 21-0 at halftime against a team they eliminated from the playoffs the last two years. Junior Nate Johnson threw for 200 yards and three first-half TDs, including two to junior Shane Hanlon, and he ran for two second-half scores.

Next game: Friday at Hackensack (3-2)

15. Ramapo (5-0)

The Green Raiders scored all their points in the second half to rally for Friday’s 34-33 victory over then-No. 10 Northern Highlands. Senior Landon De Prima threw for 290 yards and four TDs, including two to junior Charlie Wingfield, whose 4-yard score in the fourth quarter was the game winner.

Next game: Friday at River Dell (1-4)

14. Phillipsburg (4-1)

The Stateliners overcame the absence of injured QB Jett Genovese to beat Hunterdon Central, 21-7. Nick Stettner tossed two touchdown passes and John Wargo rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and added a receiving score. His 38-yard TD scamper with 2:31 remaining helped preserve the win.

Next game: Friday at Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5)

13. Hillsborough (5-1)

The Raiders withstood a test from Union, prevailing 15-7 as Jackson Jankowicz intercepted a pass near the goal line in the final minute to seal the win. The junior opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a score.

Next game: Friday at Hunterdon Central (4-2)

12. Ridge (4-1)

The Red Devils held off a late rally to beat Bridgewater-Raritan, 30-24. Will Deady rushed for 147 yards and scored on a 33-yard run and a 68-yard interception return. Ridge quarterback Ryan Olivo rushed for 73 yards and a score, also connecting with Ryan Turner on a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Next game: Friday vs. South Brunswick (4-2)

11. Delsea (4-1)

Wayne Adair rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Daniel Russo added another as the Crusaders earned a 25-13 win at Burlington Township on Friday. Russo’s score marked his team-high ninth rushing TD of the season, while Adair raised his total to eight. Delsea has won three straight and improved to 2-1 on the road. Next week’s game will be the team’s final road game of the regular season.

Next game: Saturday at Cedar Creek (5-1)

10. Winslow (5-1)

Junior quarterback Deante Ruffin, playing in his second game with the Eagles following his transfer from Camden, was part of six touchdowns as Winslow soared to a 40-6 win at Ocean City. Ruffin threw for four scores, including a pair to Cam Miller, and rushed for two more TDs. Winslow has now won five straight and is averaging 38.4 points per game over the stretch.

Next game: Friday at Washington Township (4-2)

9. Westwood (6-0)

The Cardinals held their fifth consecutive foe to one TD or fewer with Saturday’s 35-7 win over Ramsey. Sophomore Steve Klein had eight tackles and an interception. Junior Luke Bussanich made seven tackles and senior Michael Carcich made six. The reigning North 1, Group 2 champs have outscored opponents, 218-26.

Next game: Oct. 13 at Lakeland (4-2)

8. Camden (5-1)

The Panthers ran their winning streak to five with a 41-0 rout over Haddon Heights on Saturday. Junior quarterback Mahki Brunson completed 12 of 14 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Camden’s offense has kicked into high gear over the stretch, averaging 38.8 points per game. The defense hasn’t been shabby either as Camden earned its second shutout of the season and has held its last five opponents to seven or fewer points.

Next game: Friday vs. Haddonfield (5-0)

7. Cherokee (4-1)

Another week, another dominant performance from the Cherokee defense, which posted its second straight shutout with a 34-0 rout of visiting Williamstown on Friday. Cherokee has allowed just three points in its last three games and 10 in the last four. Evan Bryfogle and Tedd Skverysky each recovered fumbles for the defense, which has 11 takeaways on the season.

Next game: Friday at Lenape (2-4)

6. Mainland (6-0)

The Mustangs ran their unbeaten streak to six with a 58-0 win over Bridgeton on Monday. It’s the first time this season Mainland surpassed the 50-point mark in a game. The team accomplished the feat three times last fall. The Mustangs rank sixth in the West Jersey Football League with 212 points and will close out their regular season with three straight sub-.500 teams.

Next game: Friday at Absegami (2-4)

5. Old Tappan (5-0)

The reigning Group 4 champs posted their second consecutive shutout with Friday’s 44-0 win over River Dell. Senior Dennis Delaney made seven tackles and senior Evan Brooks had five tackles and two interceptions. Junior Nick Rossi rushed for 135 yards and three TDs. The Golden Knights have outscored opponents, 193-26.

Next game: Friday at Eastside (3-2)

4. Caldwell

Joey Marinello carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs shut out previously-undefeated Hanover Park, 27-0, on Friday night. The Chiefs defense surrendered only 31 yards of total offense. Caldwell has won a state-best 33 straight games.

Next game: Saturday at Madison (1-4)

3. Millville (4-1)

The Thunderbolts made their home debut, showing off remodeled John Barbose Stadium at Wheaton Field in stellar fashion with a 26-3 win over Lenape. Millville’s defense made seven sacks, including four by Tayshun Newman, and Kyon Conyers had a pick-6 to put the finishing touches on the victory. Demere White rushed for 110 yards and a score on 10 carries while Lotzeir Brooks had five catches for 89 yards and a TD.

Next game: Friday vs. Shawnee (3-3)

2. Toms River North (5-1)

Junior quarterback T.J. Valerio rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior receiver Tareq Council, as the Mariners defeated Southern, 42-6, while playing without standout quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford for the second straight week. Senior Jeremiah Pruitt ran for 77 yards and a TD, and threw a 16-yard TD pass pass to junior tight end Eddie Slosky.

Next game: Friday vs. Wall (2-4).

1. Passaic Tech (6-0)

The Bulldogs’ defense continued to dominate with Friday’s 12-0 win over Columbia. It’s their second shutout of the season and fifth time allowing seven points or less. Syracuse commit Trashon Dye rushed for 202 yards and two TDs and he and fellow senior Cashmere Jones each made 11 tackles. They have outscored foes 145-35 so far this year.

Next game: Friday vs. Clifton (3-3)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES (listed alphabetically): Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3), Rutherford (5-0), Weequahic (5-0)

NON-PUBLIC TOP 10 RANKINGS

10. Don Bosco (2-4)

The Ironmen snapped a three-game losing streak against elite competition with Friday’s 37-6 win over St. Peter’s Prep. Junior Deven Sisler threw for 101 yards, including two TD passes to senior Bobby Mays. Sophomore Dante DeLuca ran for 137 yards and a TD, and sophomore Colin Brennan ran for two scores.

Next game: Oct. 14 at Seton Hall Prep (1-4)

9. St. Augustine (4-2)

Paris Pratt Jr. hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Gambill for the decisive score in the fourth quarter as the Hermits prevailed with a 24-21 home win over Shawnee on Friday. The two connected on another TD earlier in the second half. Julian Onesti intercepted two passes on defense. Pete Lancetta earned his 42nd career win as St. Augustine’s coach, tying the mark set by Mark Reardon.

Next game: Friday at Williamstown (0-6)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-0)

The Trojans defense came through with four turnovers in a 17-0 win over Hillside. St. Thomas Aquinas broke the game open with 14 points in the third quarter via a Chase Young 3-yard run and a 20-yard TD pass from Roman Blanks to Josiah Zayas.

Next game: Friday at Rahway (3-3)

7. Pope John (5-1)

Junior Tylik HIll ran for 100 of his 165 yards in the second half as the Lions cruised past previously-unbeaten Immaculata, 45-6, on Friday night. Hill finished his night with four touchdowns and 223 yards of total offense for the Lions, who scored 45 unanswered points after giving up an early touchdown.

Next game: Saturday vs. Delbarton (4-1)

6. DePaul (2-3)

In a battle of brothers, the defending Non-Public B champs lost Saturday at top-ranked Bergen Catholic, 31-13. With coach Nick Campanile facing his older brother, Vito, Spartans sophomore Derek Zammit threw a 12-yard TD pass to junior Elijah Burress and junior Gavin Bickford scored on a 1-yard run.

Next game: Oct. 13 vs. Pope John (5-1)

5. Donovan Catholic (4-1)

The Griffins led 14-0 early on against St. Joseph (Montvale) before the Green Knights rallied for a 52-28 win. Sophomore running back Najee Calhoun rushed for 134 yards and four TDs on 29 carries for Donovan Catholic.

Next game: Friday vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3)

4. Delbarton (4-1)

Senior Ryan Trafford rushed 19 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Wave buried Paramus Catholic, 45-0, on Saturday. Matt Tafuri, Brock Dandridge and Philip Folmar all contributed rushing touchdowns as well. Delbarton has won its last two games by a combined total of 99-7.

Next game: Saturday at Pope John (5-1)

3. Red Bank Catholic (4-1)

Junior quarterback Frankie Williams' 4-yard touchdown run with 4:33 remaining gave the Caseys a come-from-behind 21-16 win over Seton Hall Prep to avenge a defeat from last season. Red Bank Catholic trailed 16-7 in the third quarter before senior wide receiver/defensive back Emanuel Ross returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD. The Caseys' defense held Seton Hall Prep to field goals on three drives inside the 20-yard line.

Next game: Friday vs. Middletown South (3-2).

2. St. Joseph (Montvale) (5-1)

The Green Knights rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and scored on six consecutive possessions in Saturday’s 52-28 victory over then-No. 4 Donovan Catholic. Senior Patrick Grusser ran for a score and threw for 291 yards, with TDs to juniors Jovan Williams and Mekhi Rossignol, and senior James Montesano.

Next game: Oct. 14 at Bergen Catholic (5-1)

1. Bergen Catholic (5-1)

The two-time reigning Non-Public A state champs defeated DePaul on Saturday, 31-13. Senior and Rutgers commit Kaj Sanders ran for 125 yards and a TD. Junior Dominic Campanile threw for 139 yards, including a 14-yard TD to junior Quincy Porter and 5-yard score to senior Luca Cuttita.

Next game: Oct. 14 vs. St. Joseph (Montvale) (5-1)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football rankings: Statewide public, non-public poll shaken up