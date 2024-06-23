Nivens eager to take on AD role

Jun. 22—Justin Nivens has been chosen to take over the athletic director's duties at Cumberland County High School. Nivens is replacing Steven Miller, who took a coaching and teaching position at Gallatin High School in Sumner County.

"Getting this position was kind of surprise for me," Nivens said last week. "When Steven Miller announced he would be leaving, [CCHS principal] Dr. [Scott] Calahan asked me if I would be interested and it didn't take me long to say, Yes."

Nivens, who additionally serves as an assistant principal at the school, said taking on the work of an athletic director will be nothing new.

"In my former role, I was principal at Oliver Springs High school," Nivens said. "I oversaw a lot of sports, so I am comfortable with being an athletic director."

Nivens said he is excited because the impact of high school athletics can, and often does, make an impact on the lives of students.

"I am very passionate about athletics, and especially the student-athlete part of the equation," Nivens said. "I am about making sure the student athletes keep all doors of opportunity open to them.

"Athletics is one area where the students can showcase their talents, but still be able to excel in the classroom, and impact their community in a positive way. The things you learn while playing sports can translate into our own personal lives."

And he said he's finding out what challenges may be ahead of him. He said fans should know it is a lot more than just showing up at games.

"There is a part of the job responsibilities that I really love and that is problem solving," Nivens explained. "You will spend a lot of time at events. You want to try and help the students and the coaches, and you want to make sure the kids are successful and have fun. You have to wear a lot of hats."

He said the work includes answering questions from parents, advising student-athletes about post-secondary opportunities, if they want to play in college. He said you also take care of facilities.

Nivens said the only way he's going to be able to help the students and the coaches have a successful year is to make sure everyone works together.

"Coaches should know I am always going to try to make sure we have the right people in the right situations," Nivens said. "I want them to know I will do whatever I need to do to help them be successful. I am not a micro-manager.

"I think parents need to remember the student-athletes are students first. Someday, the students are going to quit playing their sport, and pursue a career. I would also tell the parents we have coaches that are second to none."

Cumberland County High School added some sports this past year, and Nivens said he thinks that's a good idea. However, he said there is a lot that goes into that.

"We want to give as many sporting opportunities as possible to our students," Nivens said. "When we look at adding any sport, we want to look at student involvement. We've got to make sure we have students.

"We also have to think about Title IX and how adding a sport effects that. Do we have the facilities? Do we have anyone that can coach the sport?"