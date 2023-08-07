NITTANY NOTES: Rare coaching stability a plus at PSU

Aug. 7—STATE COLLEGE — One thing that is so difficult for head coaches to control in this era of college football is also something they value more than ever.

Stability.

Heading into the final few weeks before Penn State takes the field to kick off the 2023 season, James Franklin remains grateful for it.

With offensive coordinator Mike Yurich, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and special teams boss Stacy Collins all returning, Franklin has all three of his coordinators back for the first time since 2017.

"There's a ton of value in that," Franklin said Sunday, during Penn State's annual Media Day at Beaver Stadium. "There's really no new teaching going on, except for the young players."

Another year on the job for Yurcich and Diaz together means another year of being able to understand each others' strengths, and play off them.

One of Franklin's goals is for the three phases to play "complimentary football," and Diaz said that's more achievable when the coordinators have a better idea about what makes the other two tick.

He recalled a season at the dawn of his coaching career in the early 2000s when the North Carolina State team he worked for led the nation in total defense. Nobody remembers that, he said, because the Wolfpack won just a handful of games despite the dominance in that particular phase.

"You hear coach Franklin talking about complimentary football, but those aren't just words. There are things that go into that," Diaz said. "At the end of the day, we have the same goal in terms of the category we want to lead the nation in. And that's wins."

Shipping up to Boston

Franklin and Diaz led a contingent of Penn State coaches on a trip to the northeast to watch the New England Patriots during their Organized Team Activities in March, getting a valuable lesson in coaching techniques from one of the NFL's masters, Bill Belichick.

"Coach Belichick was phenomenal to us," Franklin said. "We were there for about two days. We were in all the meetings, the individual meetings, the unit meetings, the team meetings. We were out at practice. We were at training table with them. They grind pretty good during OTAs, so we were there from early in the morning until late at night."

At one point after a practice, Belichick even asked Franklin and Diaz to address the team.

Offseason visits to NFL teams or even other college programs aren't uncommon for coaches looking for various ways to improve approaches with players or dig deeper into drills and techniques being taught. But this one held a more special meaning for Penn State's coaches than the norm, even if players don't always appreciate the different ways to stress precision.

Anyone who jumps offside in practice now is pulled from the lineup and forced to run a lap, because the Patriots do it.

"You pick up two or three things," Franklin said. "I also think it shows the players that we are asking them to improve. I want them to understand that we are trying to improve every single day and we're lifelong learners — not only in football, but in life."

Surprise, surprise

Neither Franklin or Yurcich seemed in any rush to name a starting quarterback as sophomore Drew Allar and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula begin their competition in camp.

They both, however, seemed a bit more enamored than expected with the other scholarship quarterback on the roster.

Franklin raved about the early play of freshman Jaxon Smolik, an unheralded Iowan who is destined to land the No. 3 spot in the pecking order no matter how the competition between the two returning players goes.

"He's not where Drew and Beau are in terms of being able to answer questions in a meeting, but he's just got a natural feel for the position on the field," Franklin said. "Some guys, it's almost like being a point guard. You've just got the feel for depth and spacing on the field and how to find open receivers. He throws a really nice ball. So, he's doing well. If we can continue to build on this, I think we'll feel good about where he's at."

Yurcich said Smolik came out strong in the first two practices in camp before struggling in the third.

But, he insists that's life for a freshman, and weathering those storms is part of what makes a coordinator's job so critical.

"There are going to be highs and lows," he said. "It's never a straight line. It's, 'How is he going to handle the adversity?' So, we're constantly working on the mental game. We have to get him better in the meeting room, because that's difficult for a young guy.

"But when he hits the field, he sees it very well."

