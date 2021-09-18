Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?

It’s time once again to have the staff of Nittany Lions Wire go on the record, and we’ve got a big game on our hands this week. Penn State hosts Auburn in a terrific and rare matchup between ranked teams from the Big Ten and SEC, with the Nittany Lions being labeled a favorite at home. With a full stadium whiteout in effect and a defense looking to slow down a wild Auburn offense, this one should be a good game.

But who are we picking tonight? It’s looking like we’re all on the same page as far as the outright winner tonight.

Sam Dehring, Contributor (@Sam_Dehring68)

Season overall (Against the spread): 1-1 (0-2)

I think this will be a game where we see a lot more of the run game from both teams. Auburn has a productive secondary, but Penn State’s secondary has plate lights out to the first two weeks of the season, even pulling off an upset against Wisconsin week one.

I think Penn State will pull off this victory. Auburn hasn’t played anyone good the first two weeks of the season. Not only will this be their first test, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising to see them play rusty in the beginning after lack of competition their first two weeks. I think Penn State wins this game 24-17

Kevin McGuire, Editor (@KevinOnCFB)

Season overall (Against the spread): 2-0 (1-1)

I have been saying all week that is is going to be a game going deep into the fourth quarter and it will come down to which quarterback makes the last mistake. For me, I’m riding with the Penn State secondary to pounce on a misguided pass from Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to help put the final clamps down on this one, sending Beaver Stadium into a wild frenzy. It’s going to be loud and electric all night long, and at the end of the day, Penn State will have a solid victory over a top 25 team for a second time in three weeks to start the season.

Penn State 26, Auburn 23.

Story continues

David Malandra, Contributor (@DaveMReports)

Season overall (Against the spread): 1-0 (1-0)

It’s going to be a defensive battle with Penn State winning 17 to 14 with a late field goal in the 4th quarter.

