Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?

The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape.

Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game this week.

Andrew Harbaugh, @MandrewH_

Final Score: 31-14

Auburn’s offense is horrendous, especially the quarterback play. Look for a lot of turnovers for Auburn this game and for the defense to make this a showcase. The only concern is the Auburn defensive line versus the younger Penn State line, if they win the trenches this game isn’t close.

Kevin McGuire, @KevinOnCFB

Final score: Penn State 27, Auburn 23

Before the start of the season, I marked this game down as one of three losses I anticipated for Penn State. Well, throw that preseason prediction out the window because I think Penn State once again manages to get just enough done to top the Tigers. Penn State’s passing game is a difference maker here, and I hope Mike Yurcich decides to feed Nick Singleton. But there is no way Penn State’s defense is going to let TJ Finley beat them.

Sam Dehring, @sam_dehring68

Final score: Penn State 31, Auburn 24

I think Penn State comes home with a win for the second year in a row. Cifford played very well against them last year, and with a stronger offense, including a talented running back room coming off a strong week against Ohio, that will ease a bit of the pressure off Clifford. I think the Nittany Lions take this one home with a final score of 31-24.

Winner Final score Season straight-up Season ATS Andrew Penn State 31-14 2-0 1-1 Kevin Penn State 27-23 2-0 1-1 Sam Penn State 31-24 1-1 0-2

