Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions for the College Football Playoff

The final day of 2022 will set the stage for this season’s College Football Playoff national championship. A pair of semifinal games are the highlights of the New Year’s Eve college football schedule as the New Year’s Six matchups continue on Saturday, and it should be a good one. While the semifinals have a track record of not being particularly interesting, things could be different this year as Michigan battles TCU and Ohio State looks to spring an upset on the defending national champions, Georgia.

Our staff here at Nittany Lions Wire is busy preparing for the Rose Bowl coming up in a couple of days but we took some time to share our quick thoughts and predictions for the College Football Playoff matchups as well. And we seem to be in unison on which two teams will advance to the national championship game, which is good news for one Big Ten team at least. Not so much the other. But we do have some differences in opinions on how these games will play out to get the end result.

If you are wondering how we feel about the Rose Bowl matchup between Penn State and Pac-12 champion Utah, check out our picks previously posted.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

Head Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh (right) and head TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes pose with the Fiesta Bowl trophy Dec. 30, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Syndicated photo: Arizona Republic

When: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Michigan -7.5

Andrew Harbaugh, Contributor

@AndrewHarbaugh_



Max Duggan and TCU have been my favorite team to watch this year. When I was younger I loved the Horned Frogs teams led by Andy Dalton and now they have hypnotoad from one of my favorite shows. None of that matters at the end of the day because I see Michigan having its way with them led by Donovan Edwards rushing for almost 200 yards.

Michigan 49, TCU 35

Sam Dehring, Contributor

@sam_dehring68



Michigan is without Blake Corum for this game. But, I do still think Donovan Edwards has the talent to help move their run game efficiently. I think the Wolverines take home the win with a final score of 27-23.

Story continues

Michigan 27, TCU 23

Kevin McGuire, Editor

@KevinOnCFB

To me the formula for Michigan’s success is simple. Strong defensive effort complimented by an overpowering running game that will wear down the opposition. I don’t see TCU holding up against what Michigan does exceptionally well. Michigan won’t have too much trouble putting TCU to sleep and getting a chance to play for the national championship. Michigan wins a low-scoring Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan 26, TCU 19

For more on this matchup, be sure to follow all of the coverage from Wolverines Wire.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Dec 30, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart pose for a photo during the coaches Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. Syndicated photo: The Columbus Dispatch

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Georgia -6.0

Andrew Harbaugh, Contributor

@AndrewHarbaugh_



Georgia is one of the most complete teams I can remember in my lifetime. Kirby Smart has things figured out now in the SEC and between the offense with Stetson Bennett and the defense with potential number-one pick Jalen Carter, this is a long day for Ohio State.

Georgia 49. Ohio State 21

Sam Dehring, Contributor

@sam_dehring68



At this point, I’m going to be surprised if Georgia doesn’t win it all this season. Here is another prediction for you. I think they are 3-peating. I think Georgia win this game with a final score of 34-20.

Georgia 34, Ohio State 20

Kevin McGuire, Editor

@KevinOnCFB

While I do believe Ohio State has an excellent chance to win this game, I’m not so much prepared to suggest Georgia loses this game in their backyard. There are shades of 2014 with the storylines for this game and Ohio State’s passing game should put some real pressure on Georgia, but I’m leaning more toward the Dawgs in Atlanta to find a way to get the job done in a tight one.

Georgia 31, Ohio State 27

Check out all of the coverage on the Peach Bowl from UGA Wire and Buckeyes Wire.

What is the Big Ten's bowl record this season?

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley gets dunked with Duke’s mayonnaise after the victory over North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Following Maryland’s victory over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Friday, the Big Ten is off to a 3-0 start this bowl season, including a 2-0 mark against the ACC.

Check out the updated Big Ten bowl results tracker here for a full breakdown of the Big Ten bowl results, including conference-vs-conference records as the bowl season plays out.

In addition to Michigan and Ohio State playing in the College Football Playoff today, the Iowa Hawkeyes are also in action in the Music City Bowl against Kentucky. Our staff also had some quick thoughts on this matchup to share as well.

Music City Bowl: Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Spread: Iowa -2.5

Andrew Harbaugh, Contributor

@AndrewHarbaugh_



I will be honest, this game is going to be snooze fest and I think the running backs are dominant for Kentucky. Next year we may see a new and improved Iowa offense but this year we won’t.

Kentucky 21, Iowa 7

Sam Dehring, Contributor

@sam_dehring68



Iowa and Kentucky both have new starting quarterbacks for next season. With Will Levis opting out, I still think Kentucky takes home the win with a final score of 21-13.

Kentucky 21, Iowa 13

Kevin McGuire, Editor

@KevinOnCFB

Watching the Iowa offense this season has required a special pair of goggles to protect the eyes, but that hasn’t helped erase the memories. Unfortunately, former Penn State quarterback [autotag]Will Levis[/autotag] opted out of the matchup and as a result, Kentucky’s offense may be in even worse shape against the feisty Iowa defense. I’ll take the Hawkeyes in a defensive slugfest. Iowa’s defense almost certainly comes up with a score too.

Watching Iowa's offense in 2022 summed up in one clip from The Simpsons. https://t.co/YCxiHDMeA9 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 31, 2022

Iowa 23, Kentucky 17

For more on this matchup, be sure to follow all of the coverage from Hawkeyes Wire.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire