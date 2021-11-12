Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Will Penn State hand Michigan a B1G loss?

The Big Ten East Division race is coming down to the wire, and Penn State can hand Michigan a near-fatal blow this weekend in Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s defense will have to rise to the occasion and Jahan Dotson and the offense will have to make some plays against a solid Michigan Wolverines program making their way through Happy Valley this weekend.

You’ve seen what the experts have to say, and what our friends at Wolverines Wire have to say about the matchup. Now get our staff’s picks for this weekend’s big showdown between Penn State and Michigan.

Sam Dehring, Contributor (@Sam_Dehring68)

Season overall (Against the spread): 6-2 (5-3)

I think the performance of Penn State the past two weeks has really changed the projections of this game. I think it will be merely a defensive battle between both teams.

You have Aidan Hutchinson, a top 5 player in the 2022 draft class, along with Daxton Hill, one of the best safeties in the 2022 class (Yes, Kyle Hamilton is 1).

I think Penn State will fall short in this one with a final score of 27-24.

Kevin McGuire, Editor (@KevinOnCFB)

Season overall (Against the spread): 7-1 (5-3)

I have been pretty encouraged about Penn State’s chances of winning this game since the Ohio State game. But I have some serious concerns for the Nittany Lions this weekend that could throw some wrinkles in the plans. Penn State’s offensive line will be in for a battle to protect Sean Clifford, and the Wolverines know how to run the ball to their advantage. So it could be tough sledding for Penn State.

But I trust Clifford and the passing game more than enough to create some big plays and moments that will help Penn State score a big upset that will play a role in how the Big Ten East shapes up, and cause the Wolverines to hit a pothole with their playoff aspirations.

Penn State 26, Michigan 23

Story continues

I also shared my thoughts for this week’s state media roundup organized by Cory Giger for DK Pittsburgh Sports. (I submitted a prediction of 28-23 for Giger, but I meant to submit 26-23, which I also shared on Athlon Sports)

David Malandra, Contributor (@DaveMReports)

Season overall (Against the spread): 5-3 (2-6)

After ending their three-game losing streak, Penn State returns home this weekend. Penn State will come out and show that they are still in contention for the Big Ten East Division, Sean Clifford will continue to keep the deep ball going for Jahan Dotson, Penn State wins, 37-20.

Related

How to Watch/Hear/Stream Penn State football vs. Michigan Jahan Dotson is only receiver in mix for Walter Camp Player of the Year Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Edition Play in our FREE Week 11 Penn State - Michigan Challenge Who are the experts picking in Penn State's matchup vs. Michigan?

List

Jahan Dotson moving his way up list of Penn State's all-time leading receivers

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.