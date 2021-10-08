Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Iowa in Week 6?

This is a big one, you guys. Penn State heads to Iowa this weekend and hopes to reach their bye week with no blemishes on their record. But to do that, the Nittany Lions must find a way to get by Iowa’s defense, which has been stellar this season.

Our staff has once again decided to go on the record with our picks for the weekend, putting our reputations on the line ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Sam Dehring, Contributor (@Sam_Dehring68)

Season overall (Against the spread): 3-1 (2-2)

I think this will be a low-scoring game and a defensive shootout. I think Penn State‘s run game will go back to struggling but the passing game will be exceptional.

Both teams have been hot. But ultimately, I think Iowa will take this one with a score of 20-13

Kevin McGuire, Editor (@KevinOnCFB)

Season overall (Against the spread): 4-0 (2-2)

The more I look at this game, the more I think Penn State should be the favorite. The defenses have both been really good this season and Penn State has the advantage at quarterback and receiver. But there is just a funny feeling I have going into this game and I just can’t shake it. Call this one a gut instinct over brain.

Iowa 20, Penn State 17.

David Malandra, Contributor (@DaveMReports)

Season overall (Against the spread): 4-0 (2-2)

This is going to be a defensive battle with Penn State coming out on top 27-24.

