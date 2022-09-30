Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State on cruise control vs. Northwestern?

Penn State closes out the first stretch of its season with a home game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Penn State enters the game as the heavy favorite in Big Ten play and is looking to go into the bye week with a clean 5-0 record before taking on some big challenges later in October that should make or break the season for the Nittany Lions,

Our staff feels incredibly confident in Penn State’s chances of walking away with a nice and easy win. We did not have staff picks to share last week but we are back at it this week to tell you all that Penn State is in excellent shape this weekend.

Andrew Harbaugh, @MandrewH_

Final Score: Penn State 38, Northwestern 12

Penn State and this offense are looking the best it has in some time. One could argue it is approaching Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley levels of excitement. That being said, the defense is also coming into its own. Look for this to be a dominating performance from a complete Penn State squad.

Sam Dehring, @sam_dehring68

Final score: Penn State 31, Northwestern 10

I think Penn State beats Northwestern handily with a score of 31-10. After this week though, that’s where things get interesting. This should be an easy win for Penn State going into their bye week.

Kevin McGuire, @KevinOnCFB

Final score: Penn State 36, Northwestern 13

I’m all in on the concept of Penn State never really having to struggle their way to a win against this Northwestern squad, but I also feel like it may take a little bit of time before that realization comes true. Penn State has the advantages everywhere you look and this should be a nice easy week to go into the bye week feeling pretty good before the monster obstacles ahead later in the month.

Winner Final score Season straight-up Season ATS Andrew Penn State 38-12 3-0 2-1 Kevin Penn State 3-0 2-1 Sam Penn State 31-10 2-1 1-2

(We did not share staff picks last week.)

Five things to know heading into Penn State-Northwestern

