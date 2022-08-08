Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Reasons for optimism in 2022

As we begin to move closer to the start of a new college football season in Happy Valley, the staff at Nittnay Lions Wire is spending some time sounding off on some big questions facing the Nittany Lions this fall. Today’s focus is our reasons for optimism in 2022.

It can be difficult to remain too optimistic about a program that has floated at .500 over the past two seasons, but our staff has come together to share our reasons for being optimistic about the upcoming season in Happy Valley. Feel free to share with us your reasons for optimism in the comment section or with us on Twitter.

Sam Dehrig, Contributor

@sam_dehring68

I would say the biggest reason to be optimistic about this team this year is the amount of offensive talent and defensive returning players. Sure, the edge rusher position is hurting with the losses of Arnold Ebiketie and Jessie Luketa. However, their secondary will be led by Ji’Ayir Brown, Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis and a defensive line group with plenty of potential. As for their offense, if Clifford can be on his game, the rest of the offense will move. The biggest talk of the Big Ten tight ends seems to be Iowa’s Sam LaPorta. However, let’s not forget that Penn State has not one but two productive tight ends on their offense. Both have improved each year they have been with the Nittany Lions, and one of them could be poised for a breakout season.

Now to their running back room. Penn State lost Noah Cain, who transferred to LSU. However, they do still have Keyvone Lee, who showed a lot of flashes last season. The name everyone is excited about is freshman running back Nicholas Singleton, who was a high school sensation. The Lee/Singleton duo is very intriguing, but they will need help up front, which is where we head to next.

The offensive line has a lot prove this year after coming off a struggling 2021 season. They will be without Rasheed Walker, who is now a Green Bay Packer, but the rest all have the experience. One name that I’m really excited to see is Juice Scruggs. I think he has the chance to put himself on the map even more. With Walker gone, it’s Scruggs’ time to become a leader on that front five.

Story continues

Going into last season, many analysts picked Penn State to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. They went 5-0 and everything was downhill from there. Despite losing key talent like Ebiketie, Brandon Smith and Jaquan Brisker, the Nittany Lions have plenty of potential to have a bounce back season in 2022.

Related

2022 Penn State Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Andrew Harbaugh, Contributor

@MandrewNFL

Manny Diaz and the defense is what should have fans feeling most optimistic this year. The entire Big Ten is starting to follow the way of Ohio State and focus on offense, Penn State is staying true to its way and keeping defense as a focus. Manny Diaz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the coordinator position, not to mention some fun schemes he may implement along the way.

Kevin McGuire, Editor

@KevinOnCFB

Maybe I am being a bit naive to expect that things have to be better in a few key areas, but I really do think Penn State was not far off from having a drastically better season than it did a season ago. Injuries and a lack of running game killed Penn State last season, which had four regular season losses decided by four or fewer points. Toss in a respectable running game, and it may not be a stretch to suggest Penn State could flip half of those results in their favor (looking at you, nine- overtime loss to freaking Illinois).

I am of the belief the defense is going to be just fine. Even if it is not quite as good as it was a year ago, it should still be among the best the Big Ten has to offer that will be capable of keeping teams below their scoring average, giving the offense the opportunity chances to take games under their control.

And I do believe the offense has too much talent to be stale and squander those opportunities. I’m not going to sit here and say Penn State is going to blast their opponents the way they did in 1994, but this offense under a second season with Mike Yurcich and with the weapons it does return has me excited to see what can be done. The offensive line has potentially been improved and the running game has too much talent not to have a 100-yard rusher again in 2022.

Related

2022 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule

Related

Sean Clifford says Penn State is a team with chip on its shoulder in 2022 Penn State radio voice Steve Jones says Penn State knows it has great opportunity 247Sports ranking of toughest September schedules includes Penn State Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams for 2022. Where is Penn State?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire