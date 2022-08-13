Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Biggest game in October

As we begin to move closer to the start of a new college football season in Happy Valley, the staff at Nittnay Lions Wire is spending some time sounding off on some big questions facing the Nittany Lions this fall. Today’s focus is the biggest game in the second month of the season.

After deciding which game on the Penn State football schedule is the most important game of September, the focus now shifts to the month of October. Will the month offer tricks or treats for the Nittany Lions? One glance at the 2022 schedule though will likely lead you to think this is the easiest month to pick out the biggest game of the month, but here is what our staff had to say about what’s coming Penn State’s way during October.

Let us know what you think by responding to us on Twitter or Facebook.

Sam Dehring, Contributor

@sam_dehring68

It’s pretty easy for one to pick Ohio State for Penn State’s biggest game in October, but they’re likely not winning that one. I’m going to have to say Michigan. Yes, Penn State played it close against the Buckeyes last season, but that loss to Michigan was ugly.

Sure, the score was just 21-17, but it was also full of questionable calls, even with a close score. Clifford completed about 53% of his passes, but he was also sacked seven times. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has Michigan being the 10th best defense for the next three seasons. Despite losing some key players like David Ojabo, Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill, they still have talent returning like DJ Turner, Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw.

As mentioned, I don’t think Penn State beats Ohio State at home this season. They are also at The Big House, which makes it even tougher. If you really want to go out on a limb here, you could say Minnesota, seeing as that is the matchup that is between Ohio State and Michigan the Nittany Lions can’t go 0-3 with those matchups. Overall though, I’m going Michigan here.

Related

2022 Penn State Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Story continues

Kevin McGuire, Editor

@KevinOnCFB

There is no question that the game most fans will be looking forward to this season is the home game against Ohio State, and that is for good reason. The home game against the Buckeyes will be the first time Penn State fans have packed Beaver Stadium for a game with the Buckeyes since before the pandemic (the 2020 game was played in an empty Beaver Stadium), so it’s been a while since this game was played with the kind of atmosphere it deserves in Happy Valley. And even if the game is locked into a noon kickoff by FOX (ugh), the magnitude of the game cannot be overlooked.

Simply put, if Penn State is going to have any dreams of winning the Big Ten this season, it HAS to beat the Buckeyes. You cannot win the Big Ten unless you beat Ohio State, especially this season. But Penn State’s two games prior to Ohio State will ultimately dictate whether or not this game carries those kinds of Big Ten hopes or not.

The most important game on Penn State’s schedule in October is actually earlier in the month with the road trip to Michigan. The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champions and Penn State came close to scoring a win against them last season in Happy Valley. To me, a win in Michigan Stadium is what will catapult Penn State into the Big Ten championship picture more than anything. This will especially be true if Penn State manages to get a win in the season opener at Purdue, my biggest game in September.

Of course, it would be perfectly fine and dandy if Penn State could manage to win both games against Michigan and Ohio State, a feat it has not accomplished in the same season since 2008.

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 Football Schedule

Related

Penn State flips QB Jaxon Smolik in Class of 2023 Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Biggest game in September Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Reasons for concern in 2022 Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Reasons for optimism in 2022 Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Who will be Penn State's breakout player in 2022? Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: What are the expectations for Manny Diaz?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire