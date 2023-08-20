Nittany Lions Wire game-by-game staff predictions for Penn State in 2023

The expectations for Penn State football in 2023 are pretty high, and it is easy to see why. Coming off an 11-2 season capped by a victory in the Rose Bowl with some big-time players on both sides of the football to look forward to this fall, and a new starting quarterback with plenty of hype, good things could be coming to Penn State this season.

Penn State is starting off the season with a consensus no. 7 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25, and the FWAA Super 16 Poll. That puts Penn State firmly on the radar for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, although the big question is whether or not the Nittany Lions can get ahead of either Ohio State or Michigan, or both!

Below are the game-by-game staff predictions from Nittany Lions Wire editor Kevin McGuire and contributor Brad Wakai for the upcoming Penn State football season. As you’ll see, the optimism runs pretty deep here for the season we are about to witness. What could possibly go wrong?

Week 1: Penn State vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Kevin: PENN STATE (1-0)

Penn State will open the season as a commanding favorite at home against this former regional rival, now in the Big 12. I fully expect a heavy dose of the running game to thrive against the Mountaineers as Penn State starts the year off with a convincing victory in primetime in front of an electric Beaver Stadium.

Brad: PENN STATE (1-0)

With a new quarterback, West Virginia will rely on their running game to test the improved defensive front of Penn State. This game is a mismatch on paper and I expect it to play out that way on the field. The Nittany Lions roll in the season opener.

Week 2: Penn State vs. Delaware

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Kevin: PENN STATE (2-0)

Not so sure we need to wade too deep into the weeds on this one. Penn State wins this game comfortably and gets a good chance to get many players on the field in the second half.

Brad: PENN STATE (2-0)

In a weird way, I’m actually excited for this game. Penn State will win comfortably and be able to get their young players on the field for live reps. It will be a good chance for fans to get an early look at the future stars of the program.

Week 3: Penn State at Illinois

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Kevin: PENN STATE (3-0)

I have long been on record saying this game has upset potential written all over it. The Illini defense will be a great test for Drew Allar on the road. I do think Penn State scratches by and gets a late score or two to make this one look a little more solid a victory than it will ever feel.

Brad: PENN STATE (3-0)

Weird things seem to happen to Penn State when they travel to Champagne, Illinois. Not this year though. With all the losses that the Illini had from last year’s team, Penn State will put the upset questions to bed early.

Week 4: Penn State vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Kevin: PENN STATE (4-0)

Penn State’s second primetime game on national TV of the season should result in another good win for the Nittany Lions. Iowa’s defense won’t make it easy or pretty, but Penn State’s offense will score just enough points to win a defensive battle.

Brad: PENN STATE (4-0)

Death, Taxes and Penn State White Out victories. That should be the case here against an Iowa team who has struggled offensively and will be facing one of the top defenses in the country on the road. Iowa is also replacing a lot of production on their defensive side of the ball. I expect the Nittany Lions to win this one comfortably.

Week 5: Penn State at Northwestern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Kevin: PENN STATE (5-0)

Penn State will go into the bye week feeling good after a blowout win over a Northwestern program going through some things this season. The Wildcats are a bit of a mess and Penn State shouldn’t waste time putting this one away.

Brad: PENN STATE (5-0)

It’s a mess at Northwestern right now coming off their 1-11 season last year. With an interim head coach, I don’t expect them to challenge Penn State in the slightest.

Week 7: Penn State vs. UMass

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Kevin: PENN STATE (6-0)

Penn State comes out of the bye week with a home matchup against one of the worst teams in the FBS. This one should be over by the start of the second quarter with another chance to empty the bench in the second half..

Brad: PENN STATE (6-0)

This is another game where the young players could be getting reps for the majority of the game. Depending on how the results of the earlier games go, the coaching staff have to consider who they want to redshirt and hold out of this one.

Week 8: Penn State at Ohio State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Kevin: OHIO STATE (6-1)

Can Penn State go into Columbus and come home with a major victory? Yeah, they could. They won’t. Ohio State’s firepower proves to be too much for Penn State and the Buckeyes’ dominance over James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will continue. But Penn State keeps it respectable on the scoreboard, which comes into play with the rankings.

Brad: OHIO STATE (6-1)

The last time Penn State won in Columbus was back in 2011. With a new starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, this could be the year the Nittany Lions clip Ohio State on the road. Unfortunately, the rest of the Buckeyes’ roster is loaded and should put together a big performance at home to continue their dominant six year winning streak.

Week 9: Penn State vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Kevin: PENN STATE (7-1)

Penn State rebounds at home after their first loss of the season for a blowout win over Indiana to regain some confidence. There is still a lot to play for, so Penn State has to overcome a bit of an Ohio State hangover in this one.

Brad: PENN STATE (7-1)

No matter what the result is against Ohio State, there will be a bit of a hangover. Good thing Indiana is on the schedule the week after. The Hoosiers lost important players from last year’s team and were unable to replace them. Penn State starts slow but ends up rolling in this game at home.

Week 10: Penn State at Maryland

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Kevin: PENN STATE (8-1)

This is arguably the most dangerous game on Penn State’s schedule because it is a trap game with the potential to really screw up any hopes of Penn State making the College Football Playoff. Penn State manhandled the Terrapins last season and should get a win here, but this one will not be easy.

Brad: PENN STATE (8-1)

Not going to lie, this game scares me a bit. Maryland and their coach Mike Locksley would love nothing more than to play spoiler and beat Penn State in front of their home fans. Their program’s all-time leading passer is back for another season and should be leading a high-powered offense heading into this game. Ultimately, the Nittany Lions have too much talent and avoid the upset.

Week 11: Penn State vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Kevin: PENN STATE (9-1)

Yep, I’m calling it. Penn State topples Michigan, handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season. It’s going to be a nail-biter but this is the door that opens a path to the College Football Playoff for the Nittany Lions with or without a Big Ten title in hand.

Brad: PENN STATE (9-1)

Since 2010, Penn State is 4-2 at home against Michigan and 5-6 overall. The narrative that the Nittany Lions can’t compete with the Wolverine doesn’t fit the facts. Penn State will be ready for this game after getting embarrassed on national television in the second half last season. They pull off the upset and put themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Week 12: Penn State vs. Rutgers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Kevin: PENN STATE (10-1)

With the biggest challenges now behind them, Penn State sets out to finish the job as best it can. There will be no ugly moments in his home finale against Rutgers as the Nittany Lions feed off the big win over Michigan to set the tone for its first run to the College Football Playoff.

Brad: PENN STATE (10-1)

Home finale against Rutgers coming off a big victory over Michigan? This should be a comfortable win for Penn State and I expect to see more of the young players at some point in this game.

Week 13: Penn State vs. Michigan State (Detroit, MI)

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Kevin: PENN STATE (11-1)

A chance to play in the Big Ten championship game could very well be on the line, although that may technically be out of their hands by the time this game is played. But none of it will be a possibility if they slip up in Detroit on the day after Thanksgiving. They won’t. They’ll overcome any threat of an upset by Michigan State to complete an 11-1 regular season, letting the Big Ten championship game scenario play out in full the following day when Ohio State faces Michigan.

Brad: PENN STATE (11-1)

I’ve never been more happy about a venue change than when I heard this game was being moved into the dome of Detroit. The weirdest weather always hits East Lansing that somehow makes things difficult for Penn State. That is taken out of the equation and the dome should help the Nittany Lions’ offense as they dominate Michigan State to close their regular season out with an 11-1 record.

