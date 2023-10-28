Nittany Lions, Hoosiers looking to make a splash

Oct. 27—The big plays are missing, and frankly, he'd rather not hear about it anymore.

They're a reason his team's offense isn't where he hoped it would be seven games into the season, and as a head coach, he knows time is running short. This week, he said, better be the start for his quarterback and wideouts to get on the same page — not just on check-downs, but down the field, as well.

"We feel like we've got some receivers that can do that," he insisted. "It's ball placement on the throws. It's coming down with them. It's being able to continue to work on those in practice ... because there's no doubt, the more chances we have to create a chunk play, the higher percent you have of scoring points.

"That's why explosive plays are a big stat in winning football games."

This week in the "It can be worse" department for frustrated Penn State, those words weren't uttered by Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

They came from Tom Allen, the head coach of an Indiana team that struggles even worse than Penn State when it comes to generating splash plays this season.

When the No. 10 Nittany Lions host his struggling Hoosiers at noon Saturday in Beaver Stadium, the matchup will feature two of the 15 worst teams in the nation piling up chunk plays. Franklin's Nittany Lions, pulling off a big play on just 10.6 percent of their snaps, rank 116th in the country and got precious little going last week in a 20-12 loss to unbeaten Ohio State.

Indiana racks them up at just a 9.5 percent clip, though. That's the fifth lowest rate out of 130 FBS teams in the nation.

And, it's with a pair of traditionally strong playmakers getting the ball.

Sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas averaged 5.5 yards per rush last season, but he's a full yard below that total in 2023. Meanwhile, receiver Cam Camper actually averages 16.8 yards per catch, but that comes with a caveat: He has just 17 catches. Through as many games last season, he had 46.

The Nittany Lions are looking for better production in the same areas, in a game Franklin said the team needs not just a win, but to play well getting it.

Franklin conceded that Nittany Lions passing game led by sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is "behind," and that several receivers brought in through the transfer portal and recent recruiting classes have "transitioned a little bit slower than we had hoped."

The Indiana defense ranks last in the Big Ten against the run, but Franklin said the return to Beaver Stadium and the field for the first time since the Ohio State loss will provide a good opportunity for receivers and Allar to step up the passing game's efforts.

"I've been pleased with how the guys have handled it," he said of the loss, "but we have to go and take our frustrations out on this next opponent."

