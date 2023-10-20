Nittany Lions comfortable with what they are as Buckeyes await

Oct. 20—The question, as so many do during James Franklin's press conferences this season, had to do with big plays. Why isn't Penn State making them at the rate it did last season? Is that an issue? What can be done to fix it?

Sometimes it centers on the receivers or quarterback Drew Allar. This time, it happened to be about Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the sophomore running backs averaging 4.4 yards per carry despite none of 20 or more yards.

Why, the Nittany Lions head coach was asked Tuesday, do they seem to be seeking contact at the second level of the defense rather than trying to make tacklers miss in the pursuit of a longer run?

"Are there times where we're in the open field and we go run the safety over?" Franklin shot back. "But you've got to embrace who you are. This is who we are right now. And we're doing it well."

Statistically, what it did through six games on offense worked.

Penn State enters its marquee matchup with No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday leading the Big Ten in scoring offense and is fifth in the nation at 44.3 points per game. The Nittany Lions also are second in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 8.0 points per game.

Even though they've done none of it against an offense ranked among the 50 best in the nation in yards per game, or against a defense in the top 25, Franklin and the Nittany Lions are hoping the formula they've concocted throughout the season's first half will carry them the rest of the way.

With a big-play defense expected by many to be one of the nation's best coming into the season in dominant form, Franklin praised the offense's ability to play "complementary football."

In a win against Iowa on Sept. 23, the offense ran 97 plays, grinding out 224 yards on the ground to punish the then-No. 24 Hawkeyes, 30-0. It held the ball for more than 45 minutes.

That came a week after the Nittany Lions forced five turnovers and won a field position fight with Illinois. And the week before it scored 31 second-half points to overcome a 10-10 halftime score against Northwestern.

While the defense forced 13 turnovers through six games, the offense handed it over just once, on a fumble by sophomore receiver Harrison Wallace III on the first drive of a 63-0 win over UMass last week.

Penn State has struggled to get many to let go of preseason storylines, though. With skill positions dotted with sophomore- and freshman-eligible players, it might have been easy to predict the Lions would be explosive, but mistake-prone.

They've been the opposite, though. By design.

Allar said Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made the objective clear: Don't put the team in a bad position. Don't take unnecessary risks when the game's situation doesn't necessitate them.

"I think it's just taking calculated risks with the football and just being patient," Allar said. "Because at the end of the day, we can say all we want about taking shots downfield and things like that, but we have three safeties running deep most of the game and then the corners are falling off on our level routes. So I'm not going to throw it into harm's way and either get our receiver lit up or allow the defense to have a free interception.

"Like I've been saying all year, it's very hard to tackle Nick, (Allen) and Trey (Potts) out in open space, and if we can get those types of athletes room out in space, we're going to do that no matter how it comes."

Questions about whether that will work against the most potent offense Penn State faces on an annual basis in the Buckeyes presented themselves this week again. But players like Singleton insist that, while Penn State can play a different style more like the one they've used in years past, it's folly to assume they have to just because the next opponent happens ranked among the top three in the nation.

In their last three games against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions turned the ball over a combined eight times. Eliminating that type of carelessness with the football this season has resulted in a much more efficient, measured and consistent offense, Franklin said.

Even if it took away some of the splash plays for which the offense became known.

"You have to understand and figure out what the identity of your team is and embrace that identity no matter what the outside world is saying," Franklin said. "You have to be comfortable in your own skin and own who you are and how you have to play.

"One of the big mistakes you can make is get to certain games that some people say are this or that, and you try to be something that you haven't been in the previous six weeks."

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.

If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModeratoriconTrusted User