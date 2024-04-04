NIT tournament: How to watch Seton Hall vs Indiana State basketball; betting lines

Seton Hall is one win away from hanging a banner.

The Pirates narrowly missed out on making the NCAA Tournament, but since finding out, they've turned their attention to the NIT and have beaten everyone in their path, including a 84-67 win over Georgia in the semifinals.

Next up is the championship game, where the Pirates will meet Indiana State, another team that had hopes of making the tournament.

NIT Championship game

Who: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

▶▶ NIT championship game: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State scouting report, prediction

How to watch the NIT Championship?

The NIT Championship game will air on ESPN.

Seton Hall vs Indiana State betting line

The Sycamores are a 2.5-point favorite in the NIT Championship. The over-under line is 157.5. Note: New Jersey law prohibits in-state betting on college games involving New Jersey teams or on games that take place within the state.

▶▶ Seton Hall basketball vs Indiana State in March Madness: 5 things to know for 2024 NIT championship

Did you know?

The last time Seton Hall made the NIT Championship was in 1953 when the Pirates defeated St. John's 58-46. Walter Dukes was named Most Outstanding Player.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball vs Indiana State: NIT final today, betting info