NIT quarterfinal live updates: Cincinnati Bearcats at Indiana State

Jizzle James defends a pass against Indiana State's Jake Wolfe (24) Tuesday night in the NIT quarterfinals in Terre Haute.

:59.7 2H | Avila puts Sycamores up

Robbie Avila top of the key 3-pointer at 1:01. 80-77

1:50 2H | Lukošius ties, Bearcat ball

It's 77-77 after the last triple by Lukošius who has 22 points. UC has the ball with 22 seconds on the shot clock.

3:57 2H | Bearcats within a triple

Indiana State's lead is 75-72. They haven't scored in the last 3:21. UC 8-for-20 on threes, Indiana State 12-for-26. Eight fouls for Indiana State, seven for Bearcats.

5:47 2H | Lukošius pulls Bearcats within 4

After being down nine at 74-65, UC on a 5-0 run with Lukošius hitting a trey before the timeout. He has 19.

7:16 2H | Indiana State flips the game, up 7

Sycamores get a 3-pointer from Xavier Bledson to take a 72-65 lead as UC has not scored in 2:01 while Indiana State's been on an 8-0 run. At 9:44 Indiana State took their first lead since the first half at 65-63. UC scored to make it 65-64 Bearcats and they haven't scored since. Wes Miller T'd up for running out on the court in protest of Aziz Bandaogo falling to the crowd with no foul called. Tack on two more for ISU, 74-65.

10:55 2H | Bearcats, Sycamores tied

Dan Skillings Jr. shoots two after the break after being fouled on a missed dunk. Sycamores have made their last three shots. Avila with 16 after scoring just six at halftime. Five fouls for Indiana State, two from bonus. UC's committed three. 59-59.

14:07 2H | Bearcats get up by 8, Sycamores cut it to 4

It's 53-49 after Ryan Conwell's last bucket. Avila now leads Indiana State with 13, seven coming this half. UC's Skillings had 10 to go along with 13 by Lukošius and 15 by James.

16:49 2H | UC up 7, but Avila going to line

Robbie Avila shoots after the timeout. Bearcats have equaled their largest lead at seven points. James with 15 points, Lukošius with 10. Three Sycamore starters have two fouls, same for UC. 46-39 UC.

HALF UC leads Indiana State 36-32

Jamille Reynolds had a 3-pointer and hook for UC's last five points. Jizzle James leads all scorers with 13 points. Skillings, Newman and Lukošius have six apiece. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with seven, UC has held center Robbie Avila to a pair of threes and six points on 2-of-6 shooting. Rebounds are even at 18. UC has 11 points off of six Indiana State turnovers. Bearcats shooting 45.5%, Sycamores 38.5%. Still 20 minutes to go in front of a very loud crowd.

4:21 1H | UC lead down to a point

Ryan Conwell has had a 3-pointer and a lay-up back-to-back to get Indiana State back in the game. UC's lead is 31-30 after being up 29-22 less than two minutes ago. Jizzle James 13 points. Indiana State leading in rebounding 14-12.

7:18 1H | Steal, slam for Skillings

UC's lead is 25-20, their biggest of the game. Skillings with the jam has four points. James with nine to lead all scorers. No points for the Sycamores in over three minutes.

11:36 1H | Jizzle for the lead

Before the media timeout, James hits a jumper for the 17-15 lead. He has six as does Newman with a pair of triples. Avila with two from downtown for Indiana State for six points. Five lead changes so far with UC leading on boards 8-6.

15:52 1H | UC and Indiana State tied

Bearcats haven't scored in over two minutes after having a 7-4 lead. Jizzle James has four points, John Newman III a 3-pointer. Simas Lukošius is guarded closely and has not yet shot. Robbie Avila has a trey, some nice picks and some nice passes. He's a different pivot.

Pre-game notes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Edgerrin James, father of UC guard Jizzle James, has arrived and many remember him from his days as an Indianapolis Colt when they trained in Terre Haute. Also in attendance is former UC Bearcat assistant Mike Roberts who was on Wes Miller's staff the past two seasons.

Indiana State 6-foot-10 center Robbie Avila, a/k/a "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" and "Larry Nerd" is commanding early attention from the TV cameras.

It's been over 37 years since the University of Cincinnati Bearcats have played in Indiana State's Hulman Center. Tonight in the third round of the NIT, they will add another game to a series that began in 1957 when Cincinnati was the team to beat in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Sycamores joined "The Valley" in 1986 and were 17-3 in the conference, missing out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Drake in the MVC tournament title game. That put them back home in the NIT where they have taken down SMU and Minnesota.

Indiana State is 15-1 on its home floor, losing only to Illinois State 80-67 on Feb. 13.

The series

UC's 11-1, losing only in 1983 in Terre Haute in a forgettable 3-25 season. The last meeting came Dec. 29, 1986 at Hulman Center with UC winning, 70-60. UC's Roger McClendon and Romell Shorter had 18 points each.

45 years ago

In 1979, Indiana State played its most famous game, losing in the NCAA national title game to Michigan State. The game featured future NBA legends Larry Bird for Indiana State and Magic Johnson for the Spartans. The game had over 35 million viewers. Last year's title game garnered just 14.7 million viewers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats NIT quarterfinal live updates from Indiana State