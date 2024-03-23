What NIT games are on today? Ohio State, Seton Hall looking to advance to semifinals

Can't get enough college basketball? The men's NIT tournament continues Saturday with games featuring some of the NCAA's biggest universities.

In addition to both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments action, several teams will also wage bracket battles in a chance for the NIT prize.

So, if you're looking to watch as much college basketball as humanly possible on Saturday, here you go:

Dylan Addae-Wusu of the Seton Hall Pirates gestures after a dunk against the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

NIT games on today

Three games are scheduled to take place as the second round gets underway.

North Texas at (1) Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN

The early game is filled with intrigue as North Texas, the defending NIT champs, test their mettle against top-seeded Seton Hall.

(3) Bradley at (2) Cincinnati, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

These two teams will hope not to repeat history on Saturday. Bradley and Cincinnati were responsible for the longest game in college basketball history in a seven-overtime marathon in 1981.

(3) Virginia Tech at (2) Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The most high-profile game of the day pits the Hokies against the Buckeyes. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2005. Ohio State edged out a 5-point win over Cornell in the first round while Virginia Tech cruised to a 74-58 win over Richmond.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NIT games are on today? Action includes Ohio State, Seton Hall