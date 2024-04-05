NIT Championship live updates: Seton Hall takes the lead early in 2nd half

Seton Hall is one win away from hanging a banner.

The Pirates narrowly missed out on making the NCAA Tournament, but since finding out, they've turned their attention to the NIT and have beaten everyone in their path, including a 84-67 win over Georgia in the semifinals.

Next up is the championship game, where the Pirates will meet Indiana State, another team that had hopes of making the tournament.

Follow along for live updates.

Seton Hall back on top

The Pirates started the second half on a 12-3 run, but Indiana State has now scored four straight, giving the Pirates a 51-46 lead with 15:51 to go in the game.

Pirates start strong

After watching an 11-point lead disappear right before halftime, Seton Hall has recovered to score the first four points of the second half, grabbing a 43-39 lead with 18:14 left in the game.

Fouling things up

Seton Hall is dealing with some foul trouble. Al Amir-Daws has three fouls at halftime, while Jaden Bediako, Dylan Addae Wuso and Elijah Hutchins-Everett have two fouls each. Jayson Kent, Xavier Bledson and Isaiah Swope have two fouls each for Indiana State.

Terrible stretch for Seton Hall, Indiana State ties it up

After grabbing a double digit lead for Seton Hall, things went south in a hurry. Indiana State just drained three three-point shots and a layup to tie the score at 39-39. The 11-0 run ended the first half.

Robbie Avila scores his 1,000th point

While he hasn't played well, Robbie Avila did hit a milestone in the first half. He went over 1,000 points on a free throw. He is 3-for-4 from the line and has six points. More importantly, his team is starting to claw back. Seton Hall still leads, 39-32 with 2:34 left in first half.

Seton Hall starting to get comfortable

Kadary Richmond just converted a three-point play for Seton Hall, which has opened up a 10-point lead over Indiana State. Pirates lead 36-26. While the offense has been solid, the defense is really giving trouble to a Sycamore team that scored 100 points two nights ago in the semifinals. TV timeout with 3:46 left in the first half.

Pirates doing the little things to win

Seton Hall has forced 10 turnovers while committing just three. The Pirates have also gotten to the line 10 times, making eight. Indiana State is 1-1 from the line. Seton Hall leads 31-24 with 5:09 left in the first half.

Avila quiet so far

Robbie Avila is capable of filling up the scoresheet in a hurry but so far he hasn't been a huge factor. The big man has taken 2 treys, made one, and has three rebounds and assist and a turnover. Seton Hall leads 29-24 with 6:10 left in the first half.

Seton Hall forcing mistakes

Seton Hall has regained the lead, and its doing it by playing defense. The Pirates have forced Indiana State into committing eight turnovers. The Pirates have turned it over just twice. Al-Amir Dawes now has 10 points and Seton Hall leads 27-22. Another TV timeout, 7:40 left in the first half.

Indiana State going on a run

Indiana State is on an 8-0 run with a free throw pending, as the Sycamores have taken an 18-16 lead with 11:39 left in the first half. TV timeout, Jake Wolfe will be at the line when the action continues.

Both teams picking up the pace

Seton Hall owns a 16-13 lead with both teams picking up the pace on the offensive end. Jayson Kent has seven points for Indiana State. Al-Amir Dawes and Kadary Richmond have five each.

Avila gets in on the scoring

Robbie Avila drained a trey to go along with his two rebounds and assist, but Seton Hall still leads 9-8 at the first TV timeout. Kadary Richmond leads all scorers with five points. He also has two rebounds and an assist.

Avila doing his thing

Call him Larry Nerd, Cream Abdul Jabbar or whatever you want. Robbie Avila can play. He's scoreless early in this game, but he has pulled down two rebounds and handed out an assist in the first three minutes of the game. But Seton Hall leads 9-5.

Richmond stays hot

Kadary Richmond has scored four of Seton Hall's first six points, as the Pirates have jumped out to a 6-5 lead. Both teams are feeling each other out and working the ball around. Pirates lead with 17:07 left in first half.

No tickets left

Tonight's game is sold out. It's not far from Indiana State's campus, so the bulk of the fans will likely be on the Sycamore's side.

Starting lineups for Indiana State-Seton Hall

Playing in front of their fans, Indiana State is expected to start Julian Larry, Isaiah Swope, Ryan Conwell, Jayson Kent and Robbie Avila.

Seton Hall is expected to go with Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Dylan Addae-Wusu, Dre Davis and Jaden Bediako.

Only one thing left to do #HALLin 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rGnkDEYe2m — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) April 4, 2024

NIT Championship game

Who: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: ESPN

