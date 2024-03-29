NIT 2024: National Invitation Tournament semifinals outlook, picks, schedule, TV, streaming

The National Invitation Tournament, or NIT, has set its semifinals after Seton Hall and Utah on Wednesday joined Indiana State and Georgia in the final four of the men's basketball postseason tournament.

Here are the NIT semifinals matchups, set to air on ESPN and ESPN2, a full schedule for the NIT in 2024, including game times and dates for the semifinal and championship games and our predictions.

NIT semifinals: Indiana State (31-6) vs. Utah (22-14), 6 p.m. April 2

Rankings: Indiana State — 40th, KenPom; 1st, Missouri Valley; Utah — 45th, KenPom; t-6th, Pac-12.

Coaches: Indiana State — Kyle Schertz (65-39 in three seasons with Sycamores); Utah — Craig Smith (50-49 in three seasons with Utes)

Key players: Indiana State — Robbie Avila (17.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game); Ryan Conwell (16.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game); Jayson Kent (13.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game). Utah — Branden Carlson (17.0 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game); Deivon Smith (12.7 points per game, 6.9 assists per game, 6.2 rebounds per game); Gabe Madsen (13.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game).

What to know: Indiana State was among the last four out of the NCAA Tournament. ... The Sycamores roster three players from Illinois: Robbie Avila (Oak Forest), former Bradley player Jayson Kent (Oak Forest) and Jake Wolfe (Aurora). ... This is the first time ISU has won more than one game in the NIT. ... This is the first meeting between the programs. ... Utah has four previous appearances in the NIT semifinals, its last a runner-up finish in 2018.

Prediction: Indiana State 65, Utah 60

NIT semifinals: Georgia (20-16) vs. Seton Hall (23-12), 8:30 p.m. April 2

Rankings: Georgia — 79th, KenPom; t-11th, SEC; Seton Hall — 57th KenPom; 4th, Big East

Coaches: Georgia — Mike White (36-32 in two seasons with the Bulldogs); Seton Hall — Shaheen Holloway (40-28 in two seasons with the Pirates).

Key players: Georgia — Georgia — Noah Thomasson (13.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game); S ilas Demary Jr. (9.4 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game); Russel Tchewa (7.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game). Seton Hall — Kadary Richmond (15.6 points per game, 5.1 assists per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game); Dre Davis (14.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game); Al-Amir Dawes (14.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game).

What to know: Georgia has been to the NIT semifinals twice before, the last time in 1998. ... These two programs have played twice before, splitting games in 2014 and 2015. ... Seton Hall was among the last four out of the NCAA Tournament. ... Seton Hall has three previous trips to the NIT semifinals, the last a championship victory in 1953.

Prediction: Seton Hall 86, Georgia 78

Where are the NIT semifinals?

The semifinals set for 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) and 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2) on April 2 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The championship is set for 6 p.m. CT April 4 in Indy.

Indiana State vs. Utah, 6 p.m. April 2 (ESPN)

Georgia vs. Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m. April 2 (ESPN2)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. April 4

What channel are NIT semifinals on?

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

How many teams make the NIT?

The NIT selects 32 teams that don't make the NCAA Tournament. The first 12 teams selected to the NIT field will be the remaining top two teams in the NET ranking from each of the six largest conferences: Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern. After those 12 automatic bids, the NIT committee selects the "20 best teams available" to complete the field, according to a news release. These 20 can come from any conference. Regular-season champions who do not win their league tournament no longer earn an automatic bid.

How is the 2024 NIT seeded?

The NIT will seed 16 teams. The 12 automatic-qualifying teams will be seeded and given a chance to host, as will four of the 20 at-large teams, with "deference given" to the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA. The 16 seeded teams are spread among the quadrants and the opponents will be placed by geography where possible.

Which teams opted out of the NIT?

In 2023, 10 programs opted out of the NIT: Arizona State, Indiana, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, St. John's, Syracuse, USC and Washington.

