Nissan Stadium announces new partnership with parking company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As construction continues on the new home of the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium and the Titans have announced they have secured a new partnership with an old friend in the form of a Nashville-based parking company.

The announcement comes as a “solution to ease event access for all visitors and attendees” to events at Nissan Stadium, according to a spokesperson.

Parking Management Company (PMC) will operate as the facility’s exclusive parking provider, offering several thousand additional parking spaces to Nissan Stadium patrons during the construction of the new stadium on the East Bank.

Titans break ground on new $2.1 billion stadium

“This new exclusive partnership is the natural next step in the decade-long relationship between Parking Management Company and the Tennessee Titans,” said Nicole Fuquay, director of Marketing at PMC. “Available parking is more important than ever in Nashville. As the city continues to attract tourists and large-scale events, we’re proud to fill a serious need for travelers, locals and the city.”

PMC has already managed Nissan Stadium parking on game days and events for the last decade. Under the new agreement, they will operate as the exclusive parking provider for events, opening up thousands of parking spaces available within walking distance.

PMC parking lots surrounding Nissan Stadium will operate as additional parking locations to be used during Tennessee Titans games, concerts, and additional large-capacity events. PMC will also continue to manage game day operations for the Titans’ parking lots.

“A leader in the parking industry, PMC has gone above and beyond managing our parking operations for several years,” said Dan Werly, chief operating officer for the Tennessee Titans. “Now, as our exclusive parking partner, PMC offers the optimal solution for attendees – a hassle-free parking experience that will bring fans, patrons and guests back again and again.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

A map of PMC parking lots and their associated costs for upcoming events at Nissan Stadium can be found online here.

According to PMC, Titans season ticket holders can purchase a 10-game subscription with PMC to secure their parking for the entire season. To view subscription prices and see lot locations, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.