Nissan to produce two new electric car models in Sunderland

Nissan will produce two new electric vehicle models at its Sunderland plant, supporting thousands of jobs in the UK, the Government has confirmed.

The Japanese carmaker’s new electric Qashqai and Juke models will be manufactured at the site.

Nissan is making a “direct investment of up to £1.12 billion” to produce the two models, the Government said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry, which already contributes a massive £71 billion a year to our economy.

“This venture will no doubt secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s Silicon Valley for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan.

“We will continue to back businesses like Nissan to expand and grow their roots in the UK every step of the way as we make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”