Ilmari Niskanen has won 18 caps for Finland [Rex Features]

Exeter City's Finland midfielder Ilmari Niskanen has extended his contract at the League One club.

The 26-year-old has signed a new deal to keep him at St James Park until the summer of 2026.

Niskanen played 35 times for Exeter last season after joining from Scottish side Dundee United on a two-year deal.

He was part of the Finland squad that was knocked out by Wales in the European Championships play-offs.