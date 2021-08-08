Nip/Tuck Cast: Where Are They Now?

  • <p>Long before Ryan Murphy created such shows as <em>American Horror Story, Glee</em> and <em>Pose</em>, he crafted the ambitious and dark series <em>Nip/Tuck</em>. Focused on the two main plastic surgeons at McNamara/Troy, the show seamlessly blended satire, drama and twisted thrills. Not for the squeamish or faint of heart, this FX series never shied away from the graphic plastic surgeries (if you’ve seen the episode with the obese woman whose skin was permanently stuck to the couch it’s likely still emblazoned in your brain) or showing the mutilated victims of The Carver. </p><p>But the heart of the show was the complicated doctors Sean McNamara and Christian Troy, who had a thriving practice, and perfect looks, but some truly messed up lives. From merry murdering girlfriends, to obsessed stalkers, a love child and so much more in just 100 episodes, it's impossible to imagine what would have happened if there was a Season 7. The show went off the air in 2010, and most of the cast has been very busy since then, but one has left the acting world completely for a very different job. See where they are now... (Warning: plot spoilers ahead)</p>
  • <p>Starred as Sean McNamara, the “perfect husband” whose life went sour when he found out his son was biologically the offspring of his best friend and business partner, and also ended up paralyzed by a psychotic stalker.</p>
  • <p>He was a regular on the crime drama <em>Unforgettable</em>, and has had a recurring gig as the Mayor on <em>Blue Bloods</em>. Coming next year he will star has Lois Lane’s dad on the CW series <em>Superman & Lois</em>.</p>
  • <p>The dreamy Christian Troy was able to woo so many women with his traditional good looks and effortless charm, but it was really his unusual battle with breast cancer that showed a vulnerable side… momentarily.</p>
  • <p>He played the Magistrate on the Marvel series <em>Runaways</em> and can now be seen weekly as Jess LaCroix on the CBS series <em>FBI: Most Wanted</em>.</p>
  • <p>Starred as Matt McNamara, the put-upon teenage son of Sean, who found out he was really the biological child of Christian. He had issues with drugs, alcohol, robbery and assault.</p>
  • <p>He’s worked sporadically since <em>Nip/Tuck</em> ended and most recently had a recurring role on the drama <em>How to Get Away with Murder</em>.</p>
  • <p>The longtime on-again, off-again wife of Sean, Julia McNamara was constantly struggling to figure out her life. Richardson’s real-life mother Vanessa Redgrave appeared on the series often as Julia’s mother.</p>
  • <p>Pictured here with her mom Vanessa Redgrave, she’s appeared in a lot of small movies, and a few bigger ones like <em>Snowden </em>and <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. </em>She also starred as Glinda on the short-lived <em>Emerald City</em>. </p>
  • <p>As the anesthesiologist for doctors, Liz Cruz was really the heart of the show and often the most normal character, though she did briefly marry Christian.</p>
  • <p>She’s often popping up as a guest star on shows like <em>Bull</em> and <em>Billions</em>, but had a lengthy recurring stint as an investigator on <em>Pretty Little Liars</em>.</p>
  • <p>When you think plastic surgery patient, Kimber pops to mind. The plastic sometimes girlfriend of Christian (and Sean and Matt), is a porn actress with low self-esteem, who comes to a tragic end.</p>
  • <p>After <em>Nip/Tuck</em> she played a madam on the <em>Melrose Place</em> reboot, but she hasn’t appeared in many roles since 2013.</p>
  • <p>One of Christian’s former romantic adversaries, Gina Russo is also the mother to his son, super bitter and co-founder of the surgical recovery spa De La Mer. She also met an unfortunate fate.</p>
  • <p>Shortly after <em>Nip/Tuck</em> she starred as Terri Schuester on another Ryan Murphy series, <em>Glee</em>, before joining the cast of <em>Vikings</em>. She also had recurring parts on <em>Friday Night Lights, Heroes</em> and <em>Scandal. </em>She will appear on the upcoming Disney+ series <em>Big Shot</em>.</p>
  • <p>As the handsome Quentin Costa, he’s a rival plastic surgeon who performed surgery on Sean, and then dated his ex-wife, while hiding some dark and terrible secrets.</p>
  • <p>After voicing Prince Naveen in the animated <em>Princess and the Frog</em>, Campos turned his sights to law instead of entertainment and <a href="https://www.cov.com/en/professionals/c/bruno-campos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:now works as a lawyer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">now works as a lawyer</a>.</p>
  • <p>Ava Moore was a trans woman and therapist who had a complex and bizarre relationship with the young Matt.</p>
  • <p>Famously seen as Jean Grey in the <em>X-Men</em> franchise, she also appeared on <em>How to Get Away with Murder </em>and <em>The Blacklist</em>.</p>
  • <p>As the manipulative Eden Lord, she used her sex appeal to get what she wanted. In only one season on the show she wreaked havoc on so many relationships and tried to kill Julia. Eden was the ultimate troublemaker. </p>
  • <p>McCord hopped from her sociopathic role to play the wickedly wonderful Naomi Clark on the <em>90210</em> reboot. Since they she's had recurring stints on Night Shift, Dallas and even appeared in a Hallmark christmas movie, <em>Th</em><em>e Christmas Parade</em>. </p>
<p>Long before Ryan Murphy created such shows as <em>American Horror Story, Glee</em> and <em>Pose</em>, he crafted the ambitious and dark series <em>Nip/Tuck</em>. Focused on the two main plastic surgeons at McNamara/Troy, the show seamlessly blended satire, drama and twisted thrills. Not for the squeamish or faint of heart, this FX series never shied away from the graphic plastic surgeries (if you’ve seen the episode with the obese woman whose skin was permanently stuck to the couch it’s likely still emblazoned in your brain) or showing the mutilated victims of The Carver. </p><p>But the heart of the show was the complicated doctors Sean McNamara and Christian Troy, who had a thriving practice, and perfect looks, but some truly messed up lives. From merry murdering girlfriends, to obsessed stalkers, a love child and so much more in just 100 episodes, it's impossible to imagine what would have happened if there was a Season 7. The show went off the air in 2010, and most of the cast has been very busy since then, but one has left the acting world completely for a very different job. See where they are now... (Warning: plot spoilers ahead)</p>
<p>Starred as Sean McNamara, the “perfect husband” whose life went sour when he found out his son was biologically the offspring of his best friend and business partner, and also ended up paralyzed by a psychotic stalker.</p>
<p>He was a regular on the crime drama <em>Unforgettable</em>, and has had a recurring gig as the Mayor on <em>Blue Bloods</em>. Coming next year he will star has Lois Lane’s dad on the CW series <em>Superman & Lois</em>.</p>
<p>The dreamy Christian Troy was able to woo so many women with his traditional good looks and effortless charm, but it was really his unusual battle with breast cancer that showed a vulnerable side… momentarily.</p>
<p>He played the Magistrate on the Marvel series <em>Runaways</em> and can now be seen weekly as Jess LaCroix on the CBS series <em>FBI: Most Wanted</em>.</p>
<p>Starred as Matt McNamara, the put-upon teenage son of Sean, who found out he was really the biological child of Christian. He had issues with drugs, alcohol, robbery and assault.</p>
<p>He’s worked sporadically since <em>Nip/Tuck</em> ended and most recently had a recurring role on the drama <em>How to Get Away with Murder</em>.</p>
<p>The longtime on-again, off-again wife of Sean, Julia McNamara was constantly struggling to figure out her life. Richardson’s real-life mother Vanessa Redgrave appeared on the series often as Julia’s mother.</p>
<p>Pictured here with her mom Vanessa Redgrave, she’s appeared in a lot of small movies, and a few bigger ones like <em>Snowden </em>and <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. </em>She also starred as Glinda on the short-lived <em>Emerald City</em>. </p>
<p>As the anesthesiologist for doctors, Liz Cruz was really the heart of the show and often the most normal character, though she did briefly marry Christian.</p>
<p>She’s often popping up as a guest star on shows like <em>Bull</em> and <em>Billions</em>, but had a lengthy recurring stint as an investigator on <em>Pretty Little Liars</em>.</p>
<p>When you think plastic surgery patient, Kimber pops to mind. The plastic sometimes girlfriend of Christian (and Sean and Matt), is a porn actress with low self-esteem, who comes to a tragic end.</p>
<p>After <em>Nip/Tuck</em> she played a madam on the <em>Melrose Place</em> reboot, but she hasn’t appeared in many roles since 2013.</p>
<p>One of Christian’s former romantic adversaries, Gina Russo is also the mother to his son, super bitter and co-founder of the surgical recovery spa De La Mer. She also met an unfortunate fate.</p>
<p>Shortly after <em>Nip/Tuck</em> she starred as Terri Schuester on another Ryan Murphy series, <em>Glee</em>, before joining the cast of <em>Vikings</em>. She also had recurring parts on <em>Friday Night Lights, Heroes</em> and <em>Scandal. </em>She will appear on the upcoming Disney+ series <em>Big Shot</em>.</p>
<p>As the handsome Quentin Costa, he’s a rival plastic surgeon who performed surgery on Sean, and then dated his ex-wife, while hiding some dark and terrible secrets.</p>
<p>After voicing Prince Naveen in the animated <em>Princess and the Frog</em>, Campos turned his sights to law instead of entertainment and <a href="https://www.cov.com/en/professionals/c/bruno-campos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:now works as a lawyer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">now works as a lawyer</a>.</p>
<p>Ava Moore was a trans woman and therapist who had a complex and bizarre relationship with the young Matt.</p>
<p>Famously seen as Jean Grey in the <em>X-Men</em> franchise, she also appeared on <em>How to Get Away with Murder </em>and <em>The Blacklist</em>.</p>
<p>As the manipulative Eden Lord, she used her sex appeal to get what she wanted. In only one season on the show she wreaked havoc on so many relationships and tried to kill Julia. Eden was the ultimate troublemaker. </p>
<p>McCord hopped from her sociopathic role to play the wickedly wonderful Naomi Clark on the <em>90210</em> reboot. Since they she's had recurring stints on Night Shift, Dallas and even appeared in a Hallmark christmas movie, <em>Th</em><em>e Christmas Parade</em>. </p>

